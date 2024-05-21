MinIO Launches its First Technical Certification, the MinIO Certified Administrator - Practitioner

The certification program is designed to validate an individual's practical skills administering MinIO for the company's vast community of developers.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- MinIO , the leader in high-performance object storage for AI, today announced the launch of its technical certification program featuring its first certification - MinIO Certified Administrator - Practitioner. This new certification program will enable the tens of thousands of MinIO administrators to showcase their expertise in MinIO, a key building block for modern AI data infrastructure. The program will be administered through Prometric and will be available globally from an individual's system - ensuring the integrity and meaningfulness of the certification.

The vast community of MinIO technical professionals will benefit from demonstrating their acumen for a fundamental building block of AI/ML architectures, modern data lakes and cloud native computing architectures.

"MinIO is a foundational component of the modern data infrastructure stack," said Pete Hnath, Head of Technical and Sales Training at MinIO. "By creating this program we allow our technical community to formally validate their skill set, creating a credible benchmark of their capabilities, enhancing their professional standing, advancing their careers and delivering demonstrable value to their employers - no matter where they are on the globe."

The MinIO exam will present 60 applied questions from a bank of greater than 200 that were identified by MinIO engineering, support, and training as critical skills to support MinIO in production. The assessment will include coverage of the following topics:

Configure and Deploy

Encryption

Erasure Code

Events

Lifecycle Management

Manage Deployments

MinIO Client

Monitoring

Recover after Failure

Replication

Retention

Security

MinIO's extensive YouTube library, blogs and documentation provide the basis for MinIO knowledge, however the most important component will be hands-on experience with the product:

For a deeper dive into the certification, test methodology and pricing, visit min.io/training/certification.

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high-performance object storage for AI/ML and modern data lake workloads. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1.6B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in November 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

