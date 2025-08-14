MinIO Launches MinIO Academy as AI Adoption Drives Demand for Object Storage Expertise

Comprehensive learning portal provides the skills to master AI and analytical data storage, accelerating production AI deployments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- MinIO , the leader in exascale object store for AI Data, today announced the launch of MinIO Academy. A centralized education hub, MinIO Academy empowers IT professionals with the skills and training needed to master MinIO AIStor, the world's most highly performant and scalable object store, which has become foundational to data-intensive Generative and Agentic AI and analytics workloads.

As data storage demands for AI reach unprecedented scale, object storage is emerging as the de facto standard in enabling enterprise organizations to build AI-powered applications without limits. An object store underpins all of the major Large Language Models (e.g. Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, etc.) and this is only the beginning in terms of widespread adoption of object native storage for modern AI. With AI adoption proliferating across the enterprise, the demand for skilled professionals who can effectively manage object storage technology is increasing exponentially, creating a growing skill gap opportunity for organizations. MinIO Academy directly addresses this challenge by providing specialized training and educational content tailored to administrators, developers, and data engineers working with petabyte and even exabyte namespaces.

MinIO Academy provides AIStor users and partners with a centralized education hub that brings together comprehensive training resources, documentation, and hands-on labs in one location with role-specific content tailored to the needs of different stakeholders in the MinIO ecosystem. This serves both newcomers looking to reskill and experienced users looking to upskill and expand their expertise in response to AI's demand for object storage.

The MinIO Academy offers three learning programs:

Quick Start (Free): Learn the fundamentals of AIStor fast and experiment with confidence at your own pace with free onboarding videos, tutorials, and labs. The MinIO Academy Quick Start Program, which includes a 60-day AIStor trial, offers three sections: AIStor Deployment and Administration for learning installation and management. AIStor for Developers, with instructions on how to build intelligent, storage-driven applications; Artificial Intelligence and AIStor, to build and train models, design Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) applications, and manage AI workloads using the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Enterprise (Paid Subscription): Equip your entire team with in-depth, production-grade knowledge to ensure your AIStor deployment is secure, scalable, and successful via the MinIO Paid Learning Subscription . With roles-based learning paths for administrators, developers, and data engineers, specialized learning tracks for Kubernetes, security, and troubleshooting, and an AI Expert learning track, the MinIO Academy Enterprise Program also includes a voucher for the MinIO Certified Administrator program exam, which validates the essential skills required to deploy, secure, and scale a production MinIO AIStor deployment. This takes new and trained practitioners to the next level of relevancy and expertise in today's AI-driven technology landscape. Partner Enablement (For Authorized MinIO Partners): Tailored to the educational needs of MinIO Partners, this program provides education on positioning, sizing, architecting, and deploying AIStor solutions to accelerate go-to-market readiness and deepen customer engagements. Accredited MinIO resellers, integrators, technology partners, and ISVs also benefit from this specialized track to ensure partners have the knowledge needed to effectively integrate and implement MinIO AIStor.

"The explosion of unstructured data and growing prevalence of AI across the enterprise has brought us to a pivotal moment in managing AI data infrastructure: object storage is no longer optional, it's foundational," said AB Periasamy, Co-founder and Co-CEO, MinIO. "With more than 2 billion downloads worldwide, MinIO is the definitive enterprise object store authority. MinIO Academy is designed to share our deep knowledge and expertise with IT professionals, equipping them with the advanced skills required to thrive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape."

Whether you're an administrator responsible for deployment and maintenance, a developer integrating applications with object storage, or a data engineer working with large datasets, MinIO Academy provides the educational resources you need to succeed. MinIO Academy is available immediately. Visit min.io/academy to begin your learning journey today.

About MinIO

MinIO is the only pure-play exascale object store for AI data. MinIO is used by more than half of the Fortune 500 to achieve performance at scale at a fraction of the cost compared to the public cloud providers. MinIO AIStor caters to enterprise on-premises environments, delivering unmatched performance, scale, and economics for data-intensive workloads such as analytics, data lakehouses, and AI, empowering organizations to fully capitalize on existing AI investments and address emerging infrastructure challenges while delivering continuous business value. Founded in November 2014 by industry visionaries AB Periasamy and Garima Kapoor, MinIO is the world's fastest-growing exascale object store for AI data.

