MinIO Hires Mark Khavkin as its Chief Financial Officer

Khavkin brings 15+ years of experience in the SaaS industry to lead company's financial strategy as object storage becomes the dominant storage in the world of AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- MinIO, the leader in high-performance object storage for AI, today announced the hiring of Mark Khavkin as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Khavkin brings more than 15 years of experience, most recently serving as the CFO of Pantheon Systems , where he helped lead the company through transformative growth. In his role as CFO at MinIO, Khavkin will be focused on creating the operational and financial foundation for MinIO's growth and innovation goals.

"Object storage is foundational for AI infrastructure in the public and private clouds and MinIO is widely considered the standard on-prem or in the colocation for these workloads," said Mark Khavkin, CFO, MinIO. "With product market fit firmly established, it is about scaling the company financially and operationally to meet the requirements of our enterprise customer base. I look forward to leading the company's financial strategy as we grow and take advantage of the market opportunities presented by the revolution in large scale AI data infrastructure."

During his time with Pantheon Systems, Khavkin helped lead the company's growth from $10M to more than $100M in ARR, with an associated increase in valuation to over $1B. His work on corporate strategy included identifying target market segments and associated Go-To-Market investment allocation as well as overhauling the platform's pricing and packaging to introduce differentiated monetization levers. Additionally, Khavkin led two rounds of fundraising and spearheaded key acquisitions, such as that of StagingPilot, which became a key pillar in Pantheon's roadmap for category creation.

"Mark brings deep financial and operational understanding as well as a proven track record of helping lead companies through transformative growth periods," said Garima Kapoor, Co-founder & CO-CEO, MinIO. "His breadth of knowledge and experience developing and implementing growth strategies for technology companies will be critical as MinIO enters its next phase of growth. Mark's track record of building strategic relationships, with both customers, partners and investors will ensure MinIO capitalizes on our leadership position."

Founded in 2014, MinIO revolutionized the storage industry in 2016 by creating the first multi-cloud object store. MinIO's S3 API-compatible software runs everywhere, from the public cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM), private cloud (VMWare, SUSE Rancher, OpenShift, Ezmeral), bare metal and the edge. Truly software-defined and cloud-native MinIO can run on any hardware and alongside any other cloud-native application. With the industry leading performance and proven exascale, MinIO is in use by many of the leading AI solutions from vector databases to products such as Kubeflow. To learn more about MinIO's work in the AI space, visit min.io/solutions/object-storage-for-ai .

About MinIO

MinIO is pioneering high-performance object storage for AI/ML and modern data lake workloads. The software-defined, Amazon S3-compatible object storage system is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. With 1.5B+ Docker downloads, MinIO is the fastest-growing cloud object storage company and is consistently ranked by industry analysts as a leader in object storage. Founded in November 2014, the company is backed by Intel Capital, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dell Technologies Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, General Catalyst and key angel investors.

