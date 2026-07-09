Mining Injects $Billions into Nunavut

YELLOWKNIFE, NT and IQALUIT, NU, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines is highlighting the significant economic contributions of the mining industry in Nunavut, following the release of the latest Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA) data by Natural Resources Canada.

Between 2021 and 2025, mining and exploration companies contributed more than $462 million in royalties and fees to Nunavut Inuit organizations, alongside over $50 million in taxes paid to the Government of Nunavut. These figures underscore the critical role responsible resource development plays in delivering direct and meaningful financial benefits to Inuit organizations and Inuit communities.

Notably, if these figures are included with Inuit royalties for mineral production on lands claimed by Inuit but administered by the Crown and not reported under ESTMA (grandfathered claim and leases) total royalties paid to Nunavut Inuit would be more than $500M over a 5-year period.

"This Nunavut Day, it is worth celebrating that the mining industry continues to be a key economic driver for Nunavut, providing substantial and direct benefits to Inuit organizations and communities," said Paul Hébert, CEO of the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines. "These royalties represent long-term, unencumbered revenues that support self-determination, community priorities and regional development. Mining is generating the most wealth for Nunavut Inuit as they reap the just rewards of land ownership and welcoming investment onto these lands."

The data also highlights that Nunavut Inuit organizations are among the largest Indigenous recipients of resource revenues in Canada. The Kivalliq Inuit Association and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated (NTI) are the top Indigenous beneficiaries nationwide, reflecting the positive impact of Inuit decisions to develop Inuit-owned subsurface lands. NTI alone has received close to 3 times as much royalty revenue as the next highest Indigenous government in Canada.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is the largest contributor to these outcomes, accounting for a significant majority of royalty payments to Inuit organizations over the past five years. Overall, the company contributed approximately $400 million, representing roughly 82% of total mining revenues paid to Inuit organizations in Nunavut during this period.

"These results demonstrate how responsible mining partnerships can generate lasting economic benefits," added Alex Buchan, Chamber Board Member and Director, Nunavut Affairs at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. "The scale of these contributions speaks to the strength of collaboration between industry and Inuit partners in Nunavut. Importantly, these figures do not capture the full impact of the sector, including significant investments in employment, training, local business development, housing initiatives and food security, representing hundreds of millions of dollars in additional benefits annually for Nunavummiut."

Other operators have also contributed significantly to this positive impact. Over the same period, Baffinland provided approximately $75 million to Nunavut Inuit, representing about 15% of total mining revenues, while B2Gold contributed $14 million, or roughly 3% of the total.

Key highlights from the 2021–2025 ESTMA data include:

$462 million in total direct royalties and fees paid to Nunavut Inuit organizations

in total direct royalties and fees paid to Nunavut Inuit organizations $51.5 million paid to the Government of Nunavut

paid to the Kivalliq Inuit Association total receipts of over $203 million , the largest share among Inuit organizations

total receipts of over , the largest share among Inuit organizations Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated receiving over $167 million in total payments

receiving over in total payments Qikiqtani Inuit Association receiving close to $74 million in total payments

receiving close to in total payments Kitikmeot Inuit Association receiving over $17 million in total payments

The Chamber notes that these payments may evolve as additional reporting is finalized.

"Our Chamber congratulates Nunavut Inuit this Nunavut Day for achieving more than half a billion dollars in mining revenue from their lands. As Canada looks to strengthen its northern presence, economic security and the responsible development of critical resources, Nunavut's mining sector provides a compelling example of how these priorities can translate into shared value," said Paul Hébert. "It demonstrates how responsible resource development, carried out on a relatively small footprint, can deliver tangible, measurable outcomes for communities, while contributing to broader national priorities, including long-term resilience and Indigenous economic participation."

More than just royalties

Mining in Nunavut also provides significant socioeconomic benefits, contributing to employment, economic growth, and community development. The industry offers well-paying jobs, particularly for Inuit and local residents, along with training programs that develop valuable skills in trades and management. Additionally, mining companies invest in local procurement, creating opportunities for businesses in construction, transportation, and other services. Mining is the main driver of the territory's private sector economy, according to latest compilation of mining reports done by the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines.

Beyond economic contributions, mining supports community and cultural development through initiatives like Inuit Impact and Benefit Agreements (IIBAs), which ensure direct benefits to Inuit and support such as country food kitchens, donations to the children's breakfast program, food banks, hockey equipment, donation to the literacy council (Ilitaqsiniq), skills trade equipment, and these are only a few examples. These combined contributions demonstrate mining's key role in Nunavut's economic and social development.

Economic benefits

2025 Nunavut GDP – Mining is 46.7% of total GDP 1

2025 business spending by mines in NU – $2.8 billion (55% of total to Nunavut Businesses)

(55% of total to Nunavut Businesses) 2007-2025 spending by mines in NU – $22.8 billion (53% of total to Nunavut Businesses)

(53% of total to Nunavut Businesses) In 2025, Inuit payroll by mines – $63.7 million

Employment & training

9559 person years employment in 2025

Inuit in mining – 10% of the mine workforce in 2025

69,372 person years employment since 2007

To learn more about the Nunavut mines, please see their most recent annual reports here:

About the NWT and NU Chamber of Mines - The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines has been the voice of the Northern mining and exploration industry since 1967. The Chamber promotes the industry and the north to Northerners, Canadians and the world at large. The Chamber advises governments, regulatory agencies, investors, Indigenous groups, the media, schools and universities, and the public on industry positions and initiatives. The Chamber's primary objective is to encourage, assist and stimulate the prosperous, orderly and environmentally responsible development and growth of mining and mineral exploration in the NWT and Nunavut.

SOURCE NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines

Media contact: Paul Hébert, CEO, NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines, 613.292.2876, [email protected]