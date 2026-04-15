NWT and Nunavut Chamber of Mines Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

OTTAWA, ON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines (Chamber) is pleased to announce that, effective May 11, 2026, Paul Hébert will join the Chamber as its Chief Executive Officer.

Paul Hébert - Chief Executive Officer - NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines (CNW Group/NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines)

"I am pleased to welcome Paul to the Chamber. Paul is change agent and a consensus builder with over 20 years' experience in association management. The Chamber has found a CEO who will increase value for members, who can raise awareness and be a strong advocate on behalf of membership in light of the heightened attention that the North is currently enjoying. The time is now and Paul Hébert will help us meet the moment." said Chamber President Tim Syer.

"This is indeed an exciting time for the mining industry - Canada's North, with its rich mineral resource endowment, has the potential to be a key player on the global mining scene. The strategic importance and demand for critical minerals is only going to increase as time goes on. I'm looking forward to working with the Chamber's Board, staff, and all communities of interest to ensure that the NWT and Nunavut can capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead, for the benefit of all Northerners." said Paul Hébert.

Prior to joining the Chamber Paul's career has included senior leadership roles at the Mining Industry Human Resource Council (MiHR), The Canadian Nuclear Association, The Appraisal Institute of Canada, among others. Most recently, Paul was Vice President, Communications at the Mining Association of Canada (MAC) where he worked with MAC's policy experts, members, stakeholders and partners to develop and implement communications plans, strategies and activities to support the entire breadth of the MAC's objectives. In 2006-07, Paul was honoured as a Distinguished Lecturer for the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). Paul studied English Literature at Carleton University and has completed Executive Development Programs at the University of Toronto, McGill University, and the University of Oxford's Said Business School.

The NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines has been the voice of the Northern mining and exploration industry since 1967, providing leadership on, and advocating for, responsible and sustainable mineral exploration and development in the NWT and Nunavut.

For more information on the NWT and Nunavut mining industries, please visit the NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines website at www.miningnorth.com

SOURCE NWT & Nunavut Chamber of Mines