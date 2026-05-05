Mining Companies Recognized for Excellence in Responsible Mining

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Mining Association of Canada's (MAC) Community of Interest Advisory Panel has selected Eldorado Gold and Teck Resources to receive this year's prestigious Towards Sustainable Mining® (TSM) Excellence Awards. The two projects were recognized last night at the CIM Awards Gala in Vancouver.

TSM Logo (CNW Group/The Mining Association of Canada)

"The awards selection committee was particularly impressed with the number and quality of submissions this year. We are pleased to recognize this year's winners as they truly exemplify best practice in environmental performance and community engagement." - said Dr. Jocelyn Fraser, Post-Doctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia's Liu Institute for Global Affairs and TSM awards selection committee member.

"Mining companies recognized by the TSM Excellence Awards represent the leading edge when it comes to exemplary responsible practices and strong commitments to environmental and social performance," said Pierre Gratton, MAC's President and CEO. "Our industry has a particularly important role to play in ensuring the minerals and metals needed for the technologies we rely on are readily available and it is essential that they be mined using the highest standards in the world, like TSM."

A mandatory component of MAC membership, TSM is driving performance improvement across a range of social and environmental issues where it matters most -- at the mine site level. This focus on mine site performance makes TSM a go-to system for investors and manufacturers looking to invest in and purchase responsibly mined materials. A national independent Community of Interest Advisory Panel oversees the program, including representatives from Indigenous communities, environmental organizations, labour, finance, local mining communities, social and faith-based organizations and academia.

TSM performance is evaluated across a set of detailed environmental and social performance standards, including tailings management, climate change, water stewardship, Indigenous and community relationships, safety and health, biodiversity conservation, equity, diversity, and inclusion, crisis management and preventing child and forced labour.

"We are proud that TSM, a made-in-Canada standard, is now being implemented by 13 mining associations around the world, making it the most widespread mining standard of its kind," said Gratton. "We applaud the work being done by this year's Excellence Award winners as it showcases the positive results that can be achieved when environmental stewardship and community engagement are prioritized."

Established in 2014, the TSM Excellence Awards include the TSM Environmental Excellence Award and the TSM Community Engagement Excellence Award. To be eligible for the awards, mining companies must be actively implementing TSM and demonstrate exceptional achievements in environmental and/or community engagement. The Community of Interest Advisory Panel provides guidance and advice on the development and implementation of TSM and selects the winners of the TSM Excellence Awards.

2026 TSM COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER – Teck Resources, Quebrada Blanca Mine - Indigenous–Led Conservation: Protecting the Salar de Alconcha Through Partnership, Culture, and Stewardship

The Alconcha Conservation Project is a groundbreaking co–management initiative between Teck Resources and the Indigenous Quechua Community of Ollagüe (CIQO) to create the first Indigenous–led conservation area in Chile, located in the Salar de Alconcha in the Antofagasta Region.

Covering more than 6,000 hectares of high–Andean wetlands, the project safeguards an ecosystem of ecological, cultural, and spiritual importance while revitalizing Indigenous governance and long–term environmental stewardship.

The initiative was co–developed with CIQO to ensure legal certainty, cultural relevance, and permanence. It ensures meaningful Indigenous participation in decisions related to water, biodiversity, and cultural heritage, delivering lasting community benefits and a self–sustaining conservation model.

A core innovation is the transfer of mining and water rights associated with the Salar de Alconcha to the Chilean State, guaranteeing the area's protection in perpetuity. Community members have also been trained and employed as Indigenous park rangers, supporting monitoring, conservation, and local livelihoods.

The project establishes a governance model in which the Indigenous community leads the protection and management of its own territory, with Teck acting as a long–term partner. It is the first conservation area in Chile created on Indigenous land with explicit Indigenous identity, governance authority, and cultural foundation.

Over 30 culturally significant sites are incorporated into the conservation plan. A sustainability–based economic model, including an endowment, secures long–term funding for conservation activities. Twelve Indigenous community members have been trained as park rangers, enhancing monitoring and management.

The Alconcha model is highly replicable, built on principles such as early Indigenous engagement, shared governance, and alignment with cultural values. Future plans include establishing an Indigenous–led 'Alconcha Model Academy' to support replication across other communities and industries.

The project has reshaped the relationship between Teck and CIQO--from consultation to co–leadership--and has received national recognition as a leading example of Indigenous–led conservation.

2026 TSM ENVIRONMENTAL AWARD WINNER – Eldorado Gold - Kışladağ Mine -

From Sun to Villages, From Water to Life: Solar-Powered Water Access Transforms Communities

Eldorado Gold's Kışladağ Gold Mine has launched an inspiring sustainability initiative that is already transforming daily life in nearby villages. The project brings clean, reliable, and cost-free energy to local water wells by powering them with solar systems, ensuring steady access to drinking and utility water for more than 1,000 residents across six villages.

Villages including Gümüşkol, Katrancılar, Söğütlü, Küçükilyaslı, Gedikler, and Karacaömerli now rely on solar-powered infrastructure that delivers uninterrupted water supply without the burden of electricity costs. By removing recurring energy expenses for pumping water, the project has eased financial pressures on households and improved long–term water security.

What makes this initiative stand out is its extension of renewable energy beyond mine operations and into surrounding rural infrastructure. Instead of focusing solely on on-site energy use, Kışladağ Gold Mine directed solar investment to where it could meet critical community needs. The result: reduced fossil fuel dependence, zero electricity cost for water pumping, lower carbon emissions, and sustained economic relief for communities.

The project includes 125 kW of installed solar capacity dedicated to powering village water wells--an efficient, scalable configuration that can be replicated easily in other rural or industrial contexts. Its modular nature means similar communities can adopt the model without high capital costs or complex infrastructure upgrades.

A key pillar of the project's success has been active community engagement. Village headmen (muhtars) and local stakeholders helped determine system capacities based on population, subscription numbers, and actual water consumption patterns. This hands-on involvement ensured that each installation met real community needs while fostering a sense of ownership.

By eliminating electricity costs, reducing emissions, and ensuring resilient water access, the solar-powered water initiative delivers a powerful combination of environmental stewardship and social value. It demonstrates how targeted renewable energy investments can uplift communities while advancing broader sustainability goals.

For more information about the TSM Excellence Awards and past winners, please visit www.mining.ca/tsm-excellence-awards.

The mining industry is a major sector of Canada's economy, contributing $117 billion to the national GDP and is responsible for 21 percent of Canada's total domestic exports. Canada's mining sector employs 694,000 people directly and indirectly across the country. The industry is proportionally the largest private sector employer of Indigenous peoples in Canada and a major customer of Indigenous-owned businesses.

About MAC

The Mining Association of Canada is the national organization for the Canadian mining industry. Its members account for most of Canada's production of base and precious metals, uranium, diamonds, metallurgical coal, mined oil sands and industrial minerals and are actively engaged in mineral exploration, mining, smelting, refining and semi-fabrication. Please visit www.mining.ca.

SOURCE The Mining Association of Canada

For more information, please contact: Paul Hébert, Vice President, Communications 613.292.2876, [email protected]