MINERAL HILL PROVIDES AN UPDATE REGARDING THE FINANCING ANNOUNCED ON JULY 28, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("Mineral Hill" or "Company") listed on the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") under the trading symbol "MHI" and on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading symbol "MLN" wishes to announce that the TSXV has granted a subsequent thirty day extension from October 11, 2022 to close the private placement announced first on April 29, 2022 and again confirmed by the Company on July 28, 2022.

The conditions and scope of the financing will remain the same with the Company raising $150,000 comprised of 600,000 common shares at $0.25 per share. The investor requested an additional short period of time to finalize the transfer of funds and is committed to do so under the agreed conditions.

Mineral Hill is a publicly trading junior mining company focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and possible mining of natural resources, with the objective of further developing its optioned exploration located in south-western British Columbia (the "BC-Project").

For further information: Dieter Peter, President & CEO; Phone: +1 (604) 617-6794