MINERAL HILL TO CHANGE NAME TO GOLD STRATEGY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. (TSXV: MHI) (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to "Gold Strategy Inc."

Effective at the opening of markets on or about November 27, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the ticker symbol "GST".

There has been no change in corporate structure in connection with the name change. The CUSIP for the common shares of the Company has changed to 38077F104. Holders of common share certificates in the Company's prior name do not need to take any action as a result of the name change.

On behalf of the Board,

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Reno J. Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

For inquiries regarding the Company, contact Reno Calabrigo at 647.402.0957 or [email protected].