MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Special Meeting was held on February 21, 2023 according to the Notice of Meeting given on January 17, 2023.

Disinterested shareholders resolved, that subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Shareholders of the Company approve the Call-Option transaction between Merfin Management Limited and Echos Holding AG and the transfer of up to 11,000,000 common shares of the Company from Merfin Management Limited to Echos Holding AG and its affiliates resulting in a change in control (the "Call Option").

If exercised, the Call Option will result in a creation of a new control person of the Company. The Call Option is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

