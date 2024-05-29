Mine Vision Systems Expands Reach with New Reseller Partnership in Mexico

Mine Vision Systems is partnering with Proinfra to deliver its FaceCapture Mapping System to the Mexican market. This collaboration marks a significant step in the company's commitment to expand its global footprint and enhance customer accessibility in the Latin American market.

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced a new strategic reseller partnership with Proinfra, a premier mining reseller and engineering services company in Mexico. This partnership will immediately establish MVS in the Mexican market by offering local sales and support for the FaceCapture Mapping System.

The FaceCapture Mapping System in use

"Proinfra is an ideal partner as we continue to build a global sales and support network characterized by excellence," said Josh Martin, CRO of MVS. "Proinfra's mining expertise and reputation in the Mexican market align perfectly with our mission to deliver actionable mining intelligence at the pace of production."

Known for their exceptional customer service and deep understanding of the local market, Proinfra is ideally positioned to deliver MVS's solutions to the Mexican market.

"We see a tremendous opportunity in the Mexican market for the innovative solutions provided by MVS," said Jorge Alvarez, CEO of Proinfra. "This partnership will allow us to enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our clients."

For more information about the new reseller partnership and how it benefits businesses in Mexico, please contact Josh Martin at [email protected] .

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT PROINFRA

Founded over a decade ago, Proinfra stands as a stalwart in the Mexican mining industry, revered for its unwavering commitment to technological innovation and expertise. Specializing in delivering cutting-edge solutions, Proinfra has carved a niche for itself as a premier provider of invaluable data and insights to its clientele. With a seasoned team boasting extensive geological, geotechnical, and surveying proficiency, the company is renowned for its comprehensive approach towards enhancing operational efficiency and safety within the mining sector.

SOURCE Mine Vision Systems