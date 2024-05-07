Mine Vision Systems Announces the Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

Mine Vision Systems is proud to announce the hiring of Josh Martin as Chief Revenue Officer. Josh has a 20 year history of success in customer facing executive roles bringing transformational solutions to vital global industries.

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced the appointment of Josh Martin as Chief Revenue Officer. Josh brings a wealth of experience leading sales, partnerships, and customer engagement teams in technology bellwethers ANSYS, Autodesk and Sprinklr.

"Josh's career is defined by his success bringing high value digital solutions to heavy industry and leading teams that have delivered significant near and long term returns for customers", said Mike Smocer, CEO of MVS. "I am excited that Josh will be leading our customer facing operations in such an exciting growth period for MVS and the mining industry that we serve".

"MVS is delivering technology that enables safe, efficient and productive mining operations by minimizing or eliminating the time people spend in the most dangerous parts of the mine", said Josh Martin. "This is an incredible time to join MVS and serve a customer base whose success is essential to global electrification and net zero objectives".

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

