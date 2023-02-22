Mindset Awards 2022 - Finalists Chosen

LONDON, ON, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Eight finalists have been announced by the Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma for the 2022 Mindset Awards for Mental Health Reporting - four in each category - from a total of 28 entries.

For the Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting the finalists in order of publication or broadcast date are:

Erin Anderssen in The Globe and Mail for: "How mental health training for regular citizens is helping to fill Canada's therapy gap" (April 16, 2022)

Christina Frangou in Maclean's for: "Distress Call - Canada's emergency medical services are understaffed and overloaded. Who is checking on the paramedics?" (May 1, 2022)

Shari Narine in Windspeaker for: "Campaign launched to push back against hate, intimidation of women online." (June 14, 2022)

Carly Weeks in The Globe and Mail for: "As COVID-19 misinformation spreads, threats at home and burnout at work take toll on health care workers." (August 11, 2022)

For the Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young people the finalists are:

Virginia Smart (producer/director) Mark Kelley (writer/host) and 6 others for CBC News The Fifth Estate: Parents Without Power: when addicted kids can't be forced into care. (March 2, 2022)

Rachel Collier & Paul MacNeill in The Eastern Graphic for: Through the CRACKS, part of a special investigation series into mental health and addiction. (March 16, 2022)

Leyland Cecco in The Walrus for: How a Tourette's Diagnosis Helped Me Understand Who I Am. (July/August, 2022)

Karli Zschogner, Megan Miskiman and Ollie Williams in Cabin Radio, Yellowknife, for: Tuktoyaktuk youth establish a House of Hope to help others. (December 14, 2022)

Forum president Cliff Lonsdale said: "It's gratifying to see the number of entries for these awards climbing each year. There's a lot of very good journalism being done now in the mental health area. Choosing the finalists was hard enough. The independent juries, I'm sure, have an even harder task picking the winners."

The juries' choices will be announced in March and celebrated at a lunch on April 14 at the Canadian Association of Journalists national conference in Vancouver, receiving their prizes from and discussing their work with special guest Shelagh Rogers, OC.

The Mindset Award for Reporting on the Mental Health of Young People is sponsored by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The Mindset award for Reporting on Workplace Mental Health is sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, a source for journalists and employers alike, courtesy of Canada Life. Sponsors are not involved in the independent adjudication process.

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional well-being of journalists, their audiences and readers, and those on whom they report. The Mental Health Commission of Canada supports the Mindset and En-Tête guides financially, while the Forum retains editorial control. Aspects of the Forum's work, other than these awards, are supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Sociéte Radio-Canada, KBF Canada and individual donors. Our thanks to CNW for supporting this announcement.

