MiMedia Holdings Ltd Announces Signed Distribution Agreement with PCD LLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with PCD LLC ("PCD").

PCD is a world leader in the wireless industry, providing complete solutions to mobile operators, retailers and distributors. The brand first launched in the Latin American market in 2008 and today operates in 10 countries worldwide. PCD has successfully launched more than 500 wireless devices in the last decade and distributes its product line either directly or via partnerships with leading telecom providers and other partners.

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their partners' consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time.

As a partner, MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will provide PCD with a sticky or churn-reducing product, immediate market differentiation and multiple high-margin, recurring revenue streams. As part of the multi-year Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform directly onto a projected 2 million PCD mobile devices over the course of two years.

"We are excited to partner with PCD, a company that delivers excellent mobility products, works with world class partners and provides its customers with a first-rate experience and value proposition. Having MiMedia's next generation consumer cloud platform be part of PCD's mission and distribute in their large target markets delivers a meaningful opportunity for us to grow further, particularly in the key and strategic market of Latin America", says Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About PCD: PCD LLC is a world leader in the wireless industry that provides complete solutions to mobile operators, retailers and distributors. The brand was introduced in the Latin American market in 2008 and currently headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company operates in 26 countries worldwide. PCD manages the entire product life-cycle management of wireless device, from product development to distribution, warranty, repair and secondary sales channels in selected markets. The company has successfully launched more than 500 wireless devices in the last decade.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

