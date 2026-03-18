Milliken & Company Named One of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies®

Ethisphere recognizes manufacturer's commitment to ethical business practices for the 20th consecutive year

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Milliken & Company has been named one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, marking the 20th consecutive year the global diversified manufacturer has received the recognition. Milliken is one of only six companies to be honored every year since the program's inception in 2007.

The milestone reflects a long‑standing commitment to ethical business practices that are embedded across Milliken's governance, culture, and operations.

Milliken & Company has been recognized as one of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the 20th consecutive year.

"Earning recognition as a World's Most Ethical Company for twenty consecutive years reflects something deeply ingrained at Milliken," said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. "That kind of consistency does not happen by chance, and it's not because of a single policy or leader. It is built over time through a culture that encourages everyone across the organization to make the right choices day after day, even when no one is watching."

Milliken's ethics and compliance program is built around formal governance, documented standards, and continuous oversight. Ethics and compliance are integrated into enterprise risk management and reinforced through ongoing training, leadership accountability, and reporting mechanisms that encourage associates to speak up.

"Being recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company does not suggest the work is complete," said Kasel Knight, executive vice president, chief legal officer, and head of sustainability. "It reinforces the importance of maintaining strong systems, remaining transparent, and continuing to evolve as expectations and risks change."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based on Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which evaluates companies across governance, ethics and compliance, culture, environmental and social impact, and value‑chain practices. The assessment requires extensive documentation and validation of policies, programs, and practices.

"Our World's Most Ethical Companies process has evolved over the last two decades, and Milliken's practices have kept pace with our rising expectations," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "We know that companies committed to business integrity are best positioned to navigate rapid change. Congratulations to the Milliken team for this consistent recognition."

About Milliken

Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Milliken & Company

Marisa Bazemore, Milliken, [email protected], 864.875.1548