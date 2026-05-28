Mili and TradePMR: An integration designed to bring AI-powered workflows to advisors on Fusion

Mili's integration with TradePMR's Fusion enables financial advisors to move from client meeting to trade orders, pre-filled forms, and CRM updates without leaving their workflow.

CLEARWATER, Fla. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mili, an AI platform for wealth management firms, and TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced an integration that brings AI-powered advisor workflows directly into TradePMR's Fusion platform.

Mili runs as a full advisor workflow layer, capturing the client meeting, preparing the supporting documentation, and connecting to the custodial systems advisors use to act on what was discussed.

L to R: TradePMR General Manager and Founder, Robb Baldwin with Mili Co-founder and CEO, Chirag Gandhi

The integration includes real-time meeting notes without recording the conversation, meeting preparation using context pulled from existing client data, and pre-filled TradePMR forms with built-in NIGO verification across 35+ form types to catch errors before submission. Additional capabilities cover document parsing across 45 document types and natural-language search across TradePMR's Insight documentation. Automated account opening and ACAT transfer workflows are next on the joint roadmap.

The collaboration also introduces a workflow to help advisors generate execution-ready trade baskets directly from what was discussed in a client meeting, moving from conversation to trade order in a single workflow.

"What advisors want from AI is not better notes. It is the system that connects what happens in a client meeting to what happens after it," said Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mili. "Mili is built around that, and the integration with TradePMR is the first time it runs across a custodial workflow in one continuous loop."

Mili's integration with Fusion complements TradePMR's focus on delivering modern technology and a high level of advisor service, said TradePMR CEO Robb Baldwin.

"At TradePMR, our emphasis has always been on giving advisors leading technology and high-touch service. Mili is among the most capable AI platforms in wealth management today, and bringing it into Fusion gives our advisors a tool that fits how they already work. That's what a trusted partnership looks like." - Robb Baldwin, General Manager and Founder, TradePMR

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Clearwater, Fla., works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. TradePMR, Inc. is a subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

About Mili

Mili is an AI platform for wealth management firms. Its specialized agents automate advisor workflows across meetings, onboarding, prospecting, data management, document intelligence, and compliance. Mili is SOC 2 certified and privacy-first, with no recordings or bots, and works with RIAs and broker-dealers managing over $250 billion in client assets. For more information, visit getmili.ai .

Mili and TradePMR are unaffiliated companies.

Contact Details: Chirag Gandhi | [email protected]

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918039/Mili_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mili