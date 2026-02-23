Mili launches Mili Office, agentic AI Platform for wealth advisors

Chirag Gandhi, Co-Founder & CEO, Mili, said, "The firms already using Mili have seen what AI can do for their meetings. Now they want it everywhere. The ones that commit to this will outperform the ones that wait. That gap only widens from here."

How Mili Office Works

The average advisor toggles between five or more systems daily. Mili Office brings them into one conversation.

It connects to a firm's existing systems: CRMs such as Salesforce, Wealthbox, Redtail, Advyzon, XLR8 and Practifi; financial planning software like eMoney; calendars including Google Calendar and Microsoft 365; and custodians, like TradePMR.

Advisors are asking:

'Should I be sensitive to anything related to Ted before I call him?' 'Have any of my clients expressed interest in crypto?' 'Show me clients who completed a Roth conversion in 2025.'

Mili Office also runs automated workflows on a schedule. Pull clients with reviews overdue and draft outreach. Set up pre-meeting briefs that run automatically.

Compliance

Every answer includes source links to the original meeting, CRM field, or planning document. Independent research from The Oasis Group measured Mili at 96% note-taking accuracy, the highest among AI meeting solutions evaluated in their 2025 report.

Mili is SOC 2 Type II certified and ISO 27001 compliant. It is the only agentic AI platform for wealth advisors to hold both.

Early Adoption

Firms including Avion Wealth, SFMG Wealth Advisors, and Presidio Capital Management are already using Mili Office. One team automated form-filling for 100+ new account documents. What used to take weeks now takes minutes.

"We used to contemplate where an advisor's capacity topped out. In our experience, Mili gave an advisor the ability to serve 25% more clients," said Mike Bard, Director of Financial Planning, The Sum.

Availability

Mili Office is available to all firms on the Mili Accelerate tier. Hundreds of advice firms already use Mili to document meetings and manage client workflows. Mili Office extends that foundation to every workflow in the firm.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918040/Mili_Office.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918039/Mili_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mili

Media Contact: Chirag Gandhi, [email protected]