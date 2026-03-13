MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, in collaboration with Bell Canada, Buzz HPC and Kids Help Phone (KHP), today announced the launch of its first national hackathon dedicated to the safe development of conversational AI systems in youth mental health contexts. The event will take place from March 16 to 23, 2026.

Event details (CNW Group/Bell Canada (MTL))

The hackathon's objective is clear: to design, test and document practical technical safeguards that reduce the risk of harm when young people interact with conversational AI systems, particularly in sensitive contexts related to support, prevention, and guidance.

Conversational AI tools are becoming increasingly embedded in everyday life. When poorly designed or insufficiently governed, however, they can exacerbate psychological vulnerability. The hackathon will bring together experts in artificial intelligence, data science and cybersecurity -- including technical specialists from Bell and Buzz HPC, as well as researchers from Mila -- alongside youth mental health and intervention professionals, notably from KHP.



According to KHP, its services were used more than 3.7 million times across Canada in 2025. The organization also reports that 78% of young people texting KHP have said they have shared something that they have never shared with anyone else before. In this context, the reliability of conversational AI responses is critical. The ability to recognize risk, avoid harmful outputs and redirect users to human support when appropriate can make a meaningful difference.

The hackathon will focus on applied AI safety methods, including the development and evaluation of safeguards, prompt engineering techniques, and the use of synthetic data to stress-test risky behaviours and improve model robustness. A public opening conference will launch the event on March 16, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., both in person in Montreal and online. Full details and registration information are available online.

"Young people are already using conversational systems to talk about what they are going through. Do they help? And, more critically, are they safe? Our collective responsibility is to ensure these technologies, if and when made available, are designed with rigour and safety, particularly when conversations involve vulnerability. This hackathon offers a concrete way to test current limitations and deliver safeguards that can benefit the broader ecosystem".

Mila, Simona Gandrabur, Head of AI Safety Studio

"When developed and deployed responsibly, AI has the potential to support initiatives with meaningful social impact. By contributing our technological expertise and infrastructure, we aim to accelerate the development of safety mechanisms that strengthen the reliability of conversational systems and advance trustworthy innovation".

Bell, Michel Richer, Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering and AI

"KHP is on the frontlines with young people every single day, during moments of crisis or need. With 36-years of experience of being a safe space for young people to Feel Out Loud, KHP is well positioned to continue to meet young people in their worlds. KHP has a strong track record of developing, testing and delivering access points that are relevant to youth. We are proud to participate alongside Mila and Bell, as we focus on blending human and AI capabilities to better serve young people based on their experience and language. We are committed to working in partnership to develop, learn and deliver a safe, responsible youth facing generative AI experience to support a young person - one that supports vulnerability and prioritizes timely connection to human support."

Kids Help Phone, Jenny Yuen, Group Head and Executive Vice President, Partnerships and Government Relations

About Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio, Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute is the world's largest academic AI research center specialized in deep learning, home to a community over 1500 members strong. Based in Montreal, Mila was created out of a unique partnership between Université de Montréal and McGill University, dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs that drive innovation and ensure AI benefits everyone. A non-profit organization, Mila is strongly supported by the Government of Canada through the Pan-Canadian AI Strategy and by the Government of Quebec. Internationally recognized for its influential research, global innovation partnerships, and leadership in multilateral efforts on responsible AI, Mila continues to shape the future of AI worldwide. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

About Kids Help Phone

Kids Help Phone (KHP) is Canada's only free, national, 24/7, multilingual and confidential e-mental health service for youth to get help and Feel Out Loud. Since 1989, KHP has been the empowering, trusted changemaker giving young people's feelings, big and small, a non-judgmental place to go through personalized well-being solutions. A made-in-Canada, global leader, KHP continually evolves by blending data, innovation and technology with real human support and clinical knowledge to unlock the hope young people need to thrive in their world. Explore help for all the feelings at KidsHelpPhone.ca.

_________________________ 1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media and RSVP

Mila – Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute

Christian Ahuet

Public Relation Consultant

T. : 514 994-7496

[email protected]

Bell

David Marcille

[email protected]

Kids Help Phone

Nicole Danesi

Senior Director, Strategic Storytelling and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)