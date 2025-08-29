Midea Group Reports a Record-Breaking Financial Performance in 2025 H1

FOSHAN, China, Aug. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Midea Group has achieved a historic financial milestone, with revenue exceeding RMB 100 billion for two consecutive quarters and hitting a remarkable RMB 252 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025. This represents a 15.7% year-over-year (YoY) increase, with profits surged to RMB 26 billion, marking a 25% rise.

Revenue in Mainland China grew by 14.2%, demonstrating Midea Group's strong market penetration in China. Internationally, the company's revenue experienced a notable 17.7% leap. OBM (Original Brand Manufacturing) operations recorded a considerable revenue growth, with an over 30% YOY increase in e-commerce sales revenue. During 2025 H1, Midea Group completed the acquisition of Teka Group (excludingTeka's Russian subsidiary).

The consumer (ToC) segment reported a revenue of RMB 167 billion, an 13.3% increase, while commercial and industrial solution (ToB) revenues rose by 20% .

The new energy and industrial technology segment reached RMB 22 billion, intelligent building technology revenues were at RMB 19.5 billion, and robotics and automation revenues stood at RMB 15.1 billion.

Midea invested RMB 8.8billion in R&D(research and development), with a 14% increase in the first half of 2025. The acquisition of over 5500 new patents in 2025 has placed Midea among the top 10 global patent holders. Its global network of 38 R&D centers and 63 production bases highlights its leadership in smart manufacturing and digital transformation.

Midea Group has maintained a consistent presence in the Fortune China ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) impact, and 2025 MSCI ESG rating"to A. The company's innovative edge is reflected in its advanced manufacturing facilities, including 37 green factories, 13 green supply chain, 9 5G-enabled, and 6 "World Lighthouse Factories". On August 26, the Midea Washing Machine Jingzhou（Hubei）Factory received certification from the World Records Certification Agency (WRCA) based in London as" The World's First Intelligent Factory with Multi-scene Coverage of Excellence".

Globally recognized, Midea Group has maintained a consistent presence in the Fortune Global 500, securing the 246TH spot in 2025, and as the 184TH company in the 2025 Forbes Global 2000 list, affirming its strong global brand presence and market influence.

Despite economic volatility, Midea Group has demonstrated resilience through significant semi-annual revenue growth. With a strategic focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and global expansion, the company is positioned for continued growth, committed to investing in R&D and digital transformation.

The H1 2025 financial results highlight Midea Group's robust performance across both domestic and international markets, reflecting a balanced strategy that integrates technological innovation, operational excellence and a strong global presence.

SOURCE Midea Group Co., Ltd

