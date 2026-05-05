Middleware Launches OpsAI, an AI SRE Agent That Resolves Production Issues Before They Impact End Users

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Middleware, the unified observability platform for cloud-native engineering teams, today announced the general availability of Middleware OpsAI, an AI-native Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) agent that detects, diagnoses, and resolves production issues across the full application stack, often before end users are ever affected.

Middleware OpsAI - An SRE Agent Speed Speed

On-call engineers spend nearly 60% of their time hunting for root causes instead of building features, juggling 10+ monitoring tools. Alert fatigue, context-switching, and Kubernetes opacity have made MTTR one of DevOps' most stubborn metrics, and Gartner projects more than 50% of enterprises will adopt AIOps and agentic automation by 2027.

Middleware OpsAI addresses this gap with an all-in-one SRE agent built directly on Middleware's full-stack observability platform. Unlike platform-agnostic agents that depend on third-party APIs, OpsAI has native, first-party access to APM, RUM, Logs, Infrastructure, and Kubernetes telemetry, enabling faster, more accurate investigations and end-to-end remediation.

OpsAI, an SRE agent built on Middleware's full-stack observability platform, automates root cause analysis, generates pull-request-ready code fixes, and remediates Kubernetes incidents, already auto-resolving more than 80% of production issues in customer environments.

Key capabilities at launch include:

Automated root cause analysis across backend, frontend, and Kubernetes signals, correlating traces, logs, metrics, and frontend sessions in seconds and tracing issues to the exact line of code.

across backend, frontend, and Kubernetes signals, correlating traces, logs, metrics, and frontend sessions in seconds and tracing issues to the exact line of code. Pull-request generation via secure GitHub MCP integration, file-scoped reads, and zero source code retention.

via secure GitHub MCP integration, file-scoped reads, and zero source code retention. Kubernetes Auto Fix for direct remediation of pod crashes, memory leaks, and misconfigurations -- choose Auto RCA mode (OpsAI proposes the fix) or Auto Fix mode (OpsAI applies it directly).

for direct remediation of pod crashes, memory leaks, and misconfigurations -- choose Auto RCA mode (OpsAI proposes the fix) or Auto Fix mode (OpsAI applies it directly). Third-party alert ingestion from Datadog and Grafana, no migration required. Run agentic SRE investigations inside Middleware using existing observability data.

from Datadog and Grafana, no migration required. Run agentic SRE investigations inside Middleware using existing observability data. AI-powered anomaly detection and log pattern analysis across the full stack, flagging genuine deviations and surfacing recurring patterns while filtering false positives.

In internal benchmarks, OpsAI has resolved more than 80% of Middleware's own production issues automatically, achieved a detection-to-resolution rate of over 90% in customer beta accounts, and delivered 10× faster response times than competing AI SRE agents.

"Observability platforms have spent the last decade getting better at telling you something is wrong. The next decade is about systems that fix it for you," said Laduram Vishnoi, Founder and CEO of Middleware. "OpsAI lives inside your observability stack and ships actual code fixes when confident. This is what agentic observability should feel like, less firefighting, more building."

"Middleware reduced the time we spend on debugging and resolving issues by nearly 90%," said Nico Laqua, CEO of Corgi Insurance.

OpsAI supports almost all languages and also integrates with GitHub, Datadog, Grafana, and Kubernetes, and is available immediately under usage-based pricing. A free 14-day trial is available with no credit card required. Middleware is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and GDPR compliant.

Learn more at https://middleware.io/product/ops-ai/

Detailed information, visit https://middleware.io/blog/ops-ai-sre-agent/

About Middleware

Middleware is a unified, full-stack observability platform built for cloud-native engineering teams. Combining infrastructure monitoring, APM, log management, real user monitoring, Kubernetes observability, and the OpsAI SRE agent in a single OpenTelemetry-native platform, Middleware helps teams cut MTTR, reduce observability costs, and ship more reliably. A Y Combinator (W23) company headquartered in San Francisco, Middleware serves engineering teams at companies including Corgi Insurance, Eragon, Ace Turtle, Hotplate, Trademarkia, and thousands of others worldwide.

Learn more at middleware.io.

Media Contact

Middleware Team

Ram Vishnoi; [email protected]

Website: https://middleware.io

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SOURCE Middleware