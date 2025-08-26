Microsoft partner bolsters Modern Work practice with new leadership

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Boyer & Associates is proud to announce the hiring of a director to lead the expansion of its Modern Work practice. This strategic move will help customers unlock greater productivity and collaboration within the Microsoft 365 toolset.

The U.S.-based Microsoft partner is pleased to welcome Chris Svensson as its new Modern Work Enablement Director. Svensson's appointment marks a pivotal moment in Boyer's commitment to helping clients modernize their workplace environments and fully leverage the Microsoft ecosystem.

Boyer and Associates (CNW Group/Boyer and Associates)

Originally launched in 2024, Boyer's Modern Work practice was designed to support small and mid-sized businesses in adopting Microsoft 365, Copilot and related data security and compliance solutions. With Svensson now at the helm, the practice is poised to expand its offerings and deepen its impact.

"Chris brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to Modern Work," said Boyer's CEO Lee Witkop. "His background in large-scale Microsoft deployments and user adoption strategies makes him the ideal leader to guide our customers as they prepare for their AI journey."

Svensson's career spans more than two decades in IT, including a pivotal role in migrating 150,000 users at Shell USA from SharePoint on-premise to online. He also serves as a subject matter expert for Microsoft certification exams and holds more than 150 certifications himself.

"I like in general helping clients out, making sure that they get the most out of their investments. A lot of times that could be that the client is not aware they are already paying for a specific functionality or they're not utilizing it fully. Then I can help them basically increase their ROI," Svensson said.

In addition to technical expertise, Svensson brings a strong focus on user enablement and change management — critical components for successful Modern Work adoption. His leadership will help Boyer clients not only implement Microsoft tools but also foster a culture of digital transformation and continuous improvement.

"There's a lot of opportunity for consulting to figure out solutions for how to improve the day-to-day work for end users, making it easier for them to be more efficient and structure their work better," Svensson said.

About Boyer & Associates

Since its 1994 inception in Minneapolis, Minn., Boyer has established itself as a trusted Microsoft partner for more than 30 years. The consulting company specializes in selling, implementing, and supporting Microsoft Business Applications, including ERP, CRM, and Modern Work solutions.

The company is a certified Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work. Boyer's Modern Work practice offers managed service plans for Microsoft 365 applications such as Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.

This relaunch of the practice is expected to create new opportunities for businesses seeking to empower employees, enhance collaboration and streamline operations through digital transformations using Microsoft technologies.

SOURCE Boyer and Associates

Chris Svensson, [email protected]