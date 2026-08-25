Multi-year partnership brings together technology, sports, and entertainment to create new opportunities for fan engagement and innovation across the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Microsoft today announced it has become an Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays, Canada's Major League Baseball team and one of the country's most iconic sports franchises. Through a multi-year partnership, Microsoft and the Toronto Blue Jays will explore new ways to create engaging, connected experiences for fans across Canada using cloud and AI technologies to bring everyone closer to the game.

Microsoft Becomes an Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays

The collaboration reflects Microsoft's commitment to helping organizations harness AI to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth. As an Official Partner, Microsoft will be integrated across select Toronto Blue Jays fan experiences, showcasing how cloud and AI technologies can help organizations innovate, collaborate and create richer experiences for customers, employees and communities.

Powering the Next Era of Fan Experience

Microsoft and the Toronto Blue Jays share a commitment to innovation and exploring new ways technology can create value for organizations and audiences alike.

By bringing together technology, sports and entertainment, the partnership reflects the growing momentum behind Microsoft Copilot as organizations across industries embrace new ways to improve productivity, collaboration and customer experiences.

"For 50 years, the Toronto Blue Jays have brought Canadians together through a shared love of the game, creating moments that connect communities from coast to coast," said Matt Milton, President, Microsoft Canada. "We're excited to partner with the Toronto Blue Jays and together explore how technology can help create new experiences for fans, strengthen connections, and shape the future of sports innovation in Canada."

Building the Foundation for the Future of Blue Jays Baseball

The Toronto Blue Jays' data ecosystem runs on Microsoft Azure, providing a secure and scalable foundation for AI innovation. Together, Microsoft and the Toronto Blue Jays are exploring how AI can help the baseball and business operations teams surface insights in ways that accelerate high-performance decision-making across the organization.

"Baseball is built on connection – between fans, players, communities, and ideas – and this partnership with Microsoft opens the door to new possibilities in how those connections come to life," said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. "By combining Microsoft's leadership in cloud and AI technology with our commitment to innovation, we have an opportunity to reimagine the fan experience, unlock deeper insights across our organization, and help shape the future of sports and entertainment."

Supporting Communities Across Canada

Beyond innovation and fan engagement, Microsoft and the Toronto Blue Jays share a commitment to creating positive impact in communities across the country. As part of the partnership, Microsoft will team up with Jays Care Foundation to further its mission to create opportunities for kids across Canada to grow through the power of baseball.

Partnership Highlights

As Official Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays, Microsoft will:

Feature Microsoft Copilot branding throughout Rogers Centre and across select Toronto Blue Jays platforms.

Serve as the presenting partner for the Microsoft Copilot Performer of the Game , a social media feature that highlights key statistics of a Blue Jays player who had a marquee performance

, a social media feature that highlights key statistics of a Blue Jays player who had a marquee performance Bring the partnership to life through marketing campaigns, exclusive content series and B2B experiences throughout the season.

Explore new AI-powered experiences that bring technology closer to the game by way of demonstrating how the Toronto Blue Jays are powered by Microsoft both on and off the field

Leverage partnership assets to deepen engagement with fans, customers, and the broader fan community.

Collaborate with Jays Care Foundation to create opportunities for kids across Canada to grow through the power of baseball.

Today's announcement establishes a foundation for future collaboration between Microsoft and the Toronto Blue Jays as they explore new ways to enhance fan experiences and drive innovation.

ABOUT MICROSOFT

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Microsoft Canada Inc.

Media contact: Derek Kirk, 416-558-0092, [email protected]