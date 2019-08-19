Microland Names Ashish Mahadwar as President for Global Sales & Marketing

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company announced today that Ashish Mahadwar will be joining the Bangalore-headquartered company as President, Global Sales and Marketing based out Microland's San Jose office in the US. Mahadwar brings to the position the ability to accelerate innovation and global scale, in honor of evolving client needs.

A diversified global career of over 30 years has prepared Mahadwar to scale application, infrastructure and consulting capabilities globally. He was most recently Chief Operating & Revenue Officer at a leading IT services company in the San Francisco Bay Area and before that he was a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital. Prior, he was a member of the Executive Committee and EVP/General Manager of the Emerging Business Group at CSC reporting to the CEO, where he was responsible for all next-Gen businesses. From 2003 – 2014, Mahadwar served Cognizant Technology Solutions in a variety of roles. The last position he held there was SVP/General Manager, Enterprise Application Services.

Mahadwar sees Microland as uniquely positioned in the IT services market. Mahadwar observed, "With thirty years of focus on infrastructure management, Microland can support enterprises in their digital journey in a truly meaningful way. Today, as infrastructure blends with automation and IIoT, this deep specialization means Microland has the agility and innovation chops to create strong competitive advantage for our clients. I'm so excited by this opportunity."

A proud member of Microland's large club of employees who have left and then returned, Mahadwar spent nine years in significant roles with Microland early in his career, including launching India's first Internet Professional Services Company, as VP of planetasia.com. Upon his return he will lead new customer acquisitions, strengthen relationships with existing clients, forge technology partnerships, and enable Microland's strategic transformation as a partner helping enterprises move to a digital world.

"Ultimately, Ashish's charter will be to build on our progress around the world ensuring our clients' embrace of AI, automation and IIoT is predictable, reliable, stable and industry-leading." Kar noted. "Microland will look to Ashish to contribute mightily to Microland's thought leadership reimagining how innovative application of next-gen infrastructure will turbocharge nearly every aspect of an enterprise."

