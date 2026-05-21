OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Microgreens

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - E. Coli - other pathogenic

Distribution: Quebec

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]