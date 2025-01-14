OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2024 Michener Award, Canada's premier journalism award, are now open, and will be accepted until 11:59 PM EST, Feb. 21, 2025. Submissions can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

The Michener Award is presented annually to news organizations, rather than individuals. Entries are judged for their professionalism, their impact on the public, and the degree of arms-length public benefit that is generated.

Winners for 2024 Michener Award will be announced at the Michener Awards Ceremony in June, 2025 at Rideau Hall. Learn more about previous Michener Award recipients here.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

