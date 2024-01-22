OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Submissions for the 2023 Michener Award are now open, and will be accepted until 11:59 PM EST, Feb. 16, 2024. The Michener Awards Foundation also offers individual fellowships for investigative and educational journalism, worth up to $45,000 each. Fellowship applications will also be accepted until Feb. 16, 2024. Submissions for both can be made at www.michenerawards.ca

Winners will be announced at the Michener Awards ceremony in June 2024.

About the Michener Awards

The Michener Awards honour, celebrate, and promote excellence in Canadian public service journalism. Established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974, the Michener Awards are Canada's premier journalism award. The Michener Awards Foundation's voluntary Board of Directors administers the award, in partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation. Learn more at www.MichenerAwards.ca.

