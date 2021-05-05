Tire that ushered in a new generation of winter performance to be available in 119 sizes by end of year

Improved braking and longevity bring a superior new winter tire option

With additional sizes, tire covers 93 percent of winter tire market

LAVAL, QC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire has launched 44 new sizes that will start to be available this month.

Launched in 2020, the X-Ice SNOW set the bar as a leading winter tire designed for maximum mobility and safety, winter after winter. With the phase 2 launch, the tire will be available in a total of 119 sizes.

The X-Ice SNOW features improved snow performance and braking as compared with its predecessor1, stops 2.7 metres (10 feet) shorter on ice than a leading competitor2 and lasts up to one additional winter season than the average of leading competitor tires.3

The X-Ice SNOW was developed, tested and proven in Michelin's Nordic test centers under the most rigorous constant extreme-winter driving conditions. Approximately 85% of its North American volume will be produced in Nova Scotia, Canada. The tire provides the necessary traction to overcome snow and ice by relying on innovations that support the key characteristics of a winter tire:

Next-generation V-shaped tread design - providing 100% use of the contact patch for optimal grip performance on snow and ice and for exceptional slush performance 4 . Maintains its shape even when worn to continue providing grip in winter conditions.

- providing 100% use of the contact patch for optimal grip performance on snow and ice and for exceptional slush performance . Maintains its shape even when worn to continue providing grip in winter conditions. FLEX-ICE 2.0™ tread compound - a unique rubber mix for use in a wide range of winter temperatures with a full silica-based compound to maintain flexibility in severe cold climate conditions.

- a unique rubber mix for use in a wide range of winter temperatures with a full silica-based compound to maintain flexibility in severe cold climate conditions. MICHELIN EverGrip™ technology - an innovative tread compound with rigid polymer for improved grip on both snow and ice for the duration of the wear life . 1

- an innovative tread compound with rigid polymer for improved grip on both snow and ice for the duration of the wear life Two types of full-depth, interlocking 3-D sipes - for an increased claw effect on snow and ice, and for long-lasting biting edges.

The X-Ice SNOW tire replaces Michelin's X-Ice® Xi3™ and Latitude X-Ice® Xi2™ tire lines with speed ratings T and H for passenger vehicles, CUVs and SUVs using 14 to 22-inch rim diameters.

About Michelin North America

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to sustainably enhancing its clients' mobility; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) has more than 21,400 employees and operates 19 major manufacturing plants, which includes 4,000 people in its three plants in Nova Scotia, its office based in Laval, Quebec, and its Canadian subsidiaries.

For more information: https://www.michelin.ca/en/auto/why-michelin/press-room

1 New, at 10,000 km, and when worn to 4 mm and 2 mm tread depth, the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire offers shorter snow and ice stopping distances on average than its predecessor, based on third-party snow braking test (between 35 km/h and 5 km/h) and ice braking test (between 30 km/h and 5 km/h), in December 2019 and January 2020: (1) on a Volkswagen® Golf 1.5 TSI comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire versus MICHELIN® X-ICE® Xi3 in tire size 205/55R16 94H XL, and (2) on a Volkswagen® Tiguan comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW SUV tire versus MICHELIN® Latitude® X-ICE® Xi2 in tire size 235/55R19 105H XL. 2 Based on third-party ice braking test (between 30 km/h and 5 km/h) in December 2019 and January 2020, on a Volkswagen® Tiguan comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW SUV tire versus NOKIAN® Hakkapeliitta R3 SUV in tire size 235/55R19 105H XL. Tires mechanically buffed, then 8,000 km performed in real usage in North Finland, until worn to 4 mm tread depth before being tested. 3 Based on third-party longevity tests, in North Finland between October 2019 and January 2020, on a Volkswagen® Golf 1.5 TSI comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire versus BRIDGESTONE® Blizzak WS-90, CONTINENTAL® Viking Contact 7, NOKIAN® Hakkapeliitta R3, GOODYEAR® UltraGrip Ice 2, Pirelli® Ice Zero FR in tire size 205/55R16 94H XL. 12,000 kilometres driven per winter is estimated from annual average kilometres driven in Canada per vehicle by Desrosiers Automotive Consultants. A winter season is defined as six months. 4 Based on: (1) internal hydroplaning longitudinal acceleration test performed in France in March 2019, on a Volkswagen® Golf 7 comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire versus MICHELIN® X-ICE® Xi3 in tire size 205/55R16 94H XL and on: (2) internal hydroplaning curve test performed in Japan in February 2019, on an AUDI® A4, comparing the MICHELIN® X-Ice® SNOW tire versus MICHELIN® X-ICE® Xi3 in tire size 205/55R16 94H XL.

