LAVAL, QC, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Michelin North America, Inc., has announced price increases up to 6 per cent on select MICHELIN®, BFGOODRICH® and UNIROYAL® passenger and light truck replacement tires, as well as up to 13 per cent on both on- and off-road commercial tire offers due to market dynamics. This increase will be effective on July 1 in Canada and the United States.

Price changes may vary across specific products within each brand portfolio. Details will be presented directly to dealers, fleets, end-users and commercial equipment manufacturers by June 1, with additional questions addressed directly through account managers.



