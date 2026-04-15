Michael Medline, President and CEO of The Woodbridge Company Limited, to stand for election to the Thomson Reuters' Board of Directors at AGM

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Woodbridge Company Limited ("Woodbridge") announced today that its new President and CEO, Michael Medline will stand for election to the board of directors of Thomson Reuters at the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on June 10, 2026 (the AGM).

About The Woodbridge Company Limited

The Woodbridge Company Limited is the primary investment vehicle for the Thomson family of Canada. It has a number of investments, including a majority stake in Thomson Reuters, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

SOURCE The Woodbridge Company Limited

Further Information: Arlette Edmunds, [email protected]