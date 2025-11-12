The Woodbridge Company Limited Appoints Michael Medline as President and Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - The Woodbridge Company Limited ("Woodbridge") announced today that Michael Medline has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Mr. Medline is a highly respected and experienced executive, known for having delivered strong operating and financial results at two of Canada's most iconic companies, Empire Company (Sobeys Inc.) and Canadian Tire Corporation.

"Michael Medline is a proven leader, known for his exceptional stewardship and disciplined management," said David Thomson, Co-Chair of Woodbridge. "Michael's obsession with culture and commitment to long-term value creation make him the ideal candidate to build upon the success of Woodbridge. We are delighted for him to lead the organization forward."

Mr. Medline commented, "I am incredibly honoured to join Woodbridge. It is a privilege to lead an organization with such a distinguished history and a deep commitment to sustainable growth. I look forward to working with the Thomson Family and the Woodbridge team."

Mr. Medline will succeed Jay Forbes, who joined Woodbridge in September 2024 for a one-year term to help establish the blueprint for long-term success in service of the family shareholders, with a focus on rebuilding the leadership team and strengthening the policies and processes that underpin the delivery of service excellence. The Board appointed W. Iain Scott as interim CEO until Mr. Medline joins the organization.

"We would like to thank Jay Forbes for his commitment and leadership over the past year," added David Thomson.

"We are also grateful to Iain for assuming the role of Interim CEO, to steward Woodbridge until Michael joins us." Iain joined Woodbridge in late September. He is the ideal leader to guide our momentum forward. With a distinguished background as CEO of McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Dean of Western Law, he brings the right experience and style, making him well-equipped to steward Woodbridge through this interim period.

The Woodbridge Company Limited is the primary investment vehicle for the Thomson family of Canada. It has a number of investments, including a majority stake in Thomson Reuters, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

