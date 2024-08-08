-6th annual Excellence Gala to be held November 19, 2024 at the Fairmont Royal York -

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada is pleased to announce that it will honour five exceptional business, civic and cultural leaders with the International Horatio Alger Award at its November 19, 2024 Excellence Gala. This year's recipients are:

Michael Bublé , Canadian Singer and Songwriter

, Canadian Singer and Songwriter Kap Dilawri , Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies

, Co-founder, Dilawri Group of Companies Victor Dodig , President and CEO, CIBC

, President and CEO, CIBC Tracy Robinson , President and CEO, CN

, President and CEO, CN Adam Waterous , CEO and Managing Partner, Waterous Energy Fund

These 2024 International Horatio Alger Award recipients will be celebrated for their lifetime achievements on November 19, 2024, at the Fairmont Royal York. The event will be hosted by the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's Board of Directors, including President Prem Watsa, President Emeritus Dominic D'Alessandro, Vice Presidents Jay S. Hennick, the Rt. Hon. David Johnston, Dr. Rola Dagher, and Treasurer Rick Waugh. All funds raised will go toward supporting the Horatio Alger Association's scholarship programs and support services. Enquiries regarding sponsoring the Gala should be directed to [email protected].



"Celebrating our 6th Excellence Gala is an important moment for our Association. We are thrilled to be honouring the achievements of six of Canada's most respected leaders. Michael Bublé, Kap Dilawri, Victor Dodig, Tracy Robinson, and Adam Waterous are role models whose lives are the proof that hard work, perseverance, and a ''can do'' attitude can help overcome any obstacle. They also exemplify the power of Canada's free enterprise system, a formidable lever that allows people from humble beginnings to achieve the Canadian dream," said Prem Watsa, President of the Association. "As the main fundraising event for the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's scholarship programs, the Excellence Gala plays a critical role in our drive to help Canada's next generation of leaders," he added.



The Horatio Alger Association will also be hosting its Scholars Conference from November 18 to 20, in conjunction with the Excellence Gala.



The Horatio Association of Canada has two functions. First, it recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated perseverance and achieved great success in life. These individuals are awarded lifetime membership in our organization. Second, the Association awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving young Canadians in every province and territory. Since 2012, the Canadian Association has awarded $16 million to over 2,000 deserving students from coast to coast to coast. Scholarship recipients are also supported and mentored by the Association through services such as financial aid counselling, internships, and mental health support.



About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Dr. Rola Dagher, Murray Edwards, Darren Entwistle, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, Bharat Masrani, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, Lorne Michaels, the late Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Calin Rovinescu, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Edward Sonshine, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

