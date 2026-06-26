VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, releases its observations on equity-related futures trading activity around Micron's (MU) earnings report. Micron posted quarterly revenue of approximately $41.4 billion, significantly exceeding market expectations. Following the earnings release, capital concentrated into AI memory and storage, with notable increases in trading activity across related instruments.

MEXC Reports 142% Volume Surge for MU Futures Following Record Micron Earnings Beat MEXC Top 10 Equity & ETF-Related Futures by Trading Volume on Micron Earnings Day Pre-Earnings Trading Activity Changes in Key Equity-Related Thematic Futures on MEXC

Micron was the most-traded stock and equity index futures instrument on MEXC, with trading volume up approximately 142% from the previous day. SanDisk, SK hynix, and DRAM ETF also recorded volume increases of approximately 83%, 28%, and 35%, respectively. Together, these four AI memory and storage instruments accounted for 44% of the day's Top 10 equity-related futures volume, underscoring the market's heightened focus on the sector.

Beyond memory and storage, AI compute and semiconductor names such as NVIDIA and SOXL, as well as index futures including SPX500, NAS100, and US30, also maintained elevated trading activity. The momentum sparked by Micron's earnings was not confined to AI memory and storage, but extended across compute, semiconductors, and broader U.S. equity indices.

Ahead of the earnings release, thematic trading patterns were already visible on the MEXC platform. From June 22 to 24, AI memory and storage individual stocks (+28%), DRAM ETF (+92%), and SOXL (+51%) all recorded meaningful volume increases, while broad-based U.S. equity index futures declined approximately 55% over the same period. This indicates that capital was not indiscriminately going long on U.S. equities, but had already concentrated on the supply-constrained memory and storage segment ahead of the earnings announcement.

For high-profile macro or earnings events, MEXC futures trading enables users to extend trading opportunities across the full cycle of anticipation, realization, and follow-through -- positioning ahead of earnings and responding or hedging immediately after results are released. MEXC offers more than a single-instrument entry point: within a unified account and USDT-margined system, users can flexibly adjust positions across single-stock futures, related supply-chain names, sector and thematic ETFs, and index futures as market themes evolve, without transferring capital between platforms. Combined with a 0-fee structure, the friction cost of switching across instruments is further reduced. Notably, the AI memory and storage sector itself spans three markets -- Micron is U.S.-listed, SK hynix and Samsung are Korea-listed, and Kioxia is Japan-listed. MEXC currently covers futures across all three markets, enabling users to build positions across national markets along the same industry logic.

Beyond earnings-driven secondary market trading, MEXC also extends asset discovery to the pre-IPO stage of technology companies. SpaceX (PRE), the first instrument on the platform's Pre-IPO Launchpad, attracted cumulative subscription volume exceeding US$173 million across two rounds. Since SpaceX completed its IPO on June 12, secondary market prices reached as high as 217 USDT, approximately 67% above the subscription price. This demonstrates that from Pre-IPO subscription through secondary market trading, the entire process offers continuous and sufficient liquidity. Through MEXC, users can participate across different stages of a single core asset on one platform.

As market trading demand becomes increasingly cross-asset and cross-regional, MEXC bridges Pre-IPO, secondary market, and futures trading, connecting globally sought-after instruments to offer users a one-stop U.S. equity trading platform. Going forward, MEXC will continue to identify high-quality assets, enabling global users to capture unlimited opportunities with minimal friction and maximum capital efficiency.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: [email protected]