MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, today announced the appointment of Robert MacDonald as Chief Compliance Officer. Robert brings over two decades of experience leading regulatory transformation at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, and will oversee MEXC's global compliance strategy, governance framework, and regulatory engagement.

MEXC Appoints Robert MacDonald as Chief Compliance Officer to Lead Global Regulatory Strategy

Robert joins MEXC from Bybit, where he served as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. In this dual capacity, he directed the exchange's global licensing strategy and corporate legal operations and oversaw the implementation of international AML and KYC frameworks. Robert's previous leadership roles include senior positions at Standard Chartered and Binance where he focused on regulatory strategy, compliance transformation, and governance.

In 2025, Robert was recognized among Asian Legal Business' Top 15 Chief Compliance Officers, highlighting his work in navigating regulatory complexity within the digital asset sector.

In recent months, MEXC has expanded beyond its traditional crypto offering to provide retail users with access to a wider range of market opportunities, including digital assets, equities-related products, IPO access, and other asset classes across global financial markets.

Robert's strategic mandate at MEXC centers on three core pillars:

Cross-Jurisdictional Governance: Establishing scalable compliance frameworks that enforce international standards while dynamically adapting to localized regulatory requirements. Data-Driven Risk Management: Deploying advanced analytics and automated infrastructure to mitigate platform risk and secure responsible market access at scale. Strategic Regulatory Engagement: Collaborating directly with global regulators and industry stakeholders to drive accountability, establish clear compliance standards, and ensure long-term operational alignment.

"Over the past decade, the crypto industry has grown at incredible speed, driven by innovation and global demand," said Robert MacDonald. "As the industry matures, trust won't be a competitive advantage, but the price of entry, and compliance takes on a bigger role. It is the gateway to trust and sustainable growth at scale. In the world's most complex and volatile markets, the platforms that endure are not the fastest movers, but those resilient enough to protect their users. That philosophy will anchor MEXC's compliance agenda going forward."

"MEXC's mission is to make more opportunities accessible to users around the world, but expanding access also comes with a responsibility to earn and maintain their trust," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. "As the digital asset industry matures, innovation and compliance can no longer be treated as separate priorities. Robert's deep experience across traditional finance, fintech, and digital assets will help us strengthen the regulatory and governance foundation needed to scale responsibly."

As MEXC broadens its product offering beyond traditional crypto markets, the exchange is investing in the governance and compliance infrastructure needed to support its growth, scale operations across multiple jurisdictions, and develop new market offerings.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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