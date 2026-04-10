VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0–fee digital asset trading, today announced the official launch of the USD1 Earn event. Advanced KYC-verified users can subscribe to MEXC's USD1 fixed-term product for a 12% APR, while eligible KYC-verified users holding USD1 in their Spot or Futures accounts can earn up to 12% APR in WLFI token rewards, effortlessly putting their stablecoin holdings to work.

MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards

The USD1 Earn event runs from April 10, 2026, 18:00 (UTC+8) through April 24, 2026, 18:00 (UTC+8), offering two flexible ways to earn for different types of users. Key highlights of the event include:

Steady and Structured Reward: MEXC's 14-day USD1 fixed-term Earn product offers a 12% APR, with individual subscription limits ranging from 1 to 100,000 USD1, providing a low-barrier option for users seeking predictable yields. In addition, eligible KYC-verified users can earn up to approximately 10% APR in WLFI token rewards simply by holding USD1 in their Spot or Futures accounts. Users who use USD1 as collateral in their Futures account can unlock an additional yield boost, bringing the total APR up to 12%, with individual holding limits ranging from 1 to 100,000 USD1, allowing idle assets to generate efficient rewards.

MEXC's 14-day USD1 fixed-term Earn product offers a 12% APR, with individual subscription limits ranging from 1 to 100,000 USD1, providing a low-barrier option for users seeking predictable yields. In addition, eligible KYC-verified users can earn up to approximately 10% APR in WLFI rewards simply by holding USD1 in their Spot or Futures accounts. Users who use USD1 as collateral in their Futures account can unlock an additional yield boost, bringing the total APR up to 12%, with individual holding limits ranging from 1 to 100,000 USD1, allowing idle assets to generate efficient rewards. Automatic Reward Accrual: KYC-verified users holding more than 1 USD1 in their MEXC Spot or Futures accounts will be automatically enrolled, with the system taking hourly snapshots to ensure seamless reward accrual.

KYC-verified users holding more than 1 USD1 in their MEXC Spot or Futures accounts will be automatically enrolled, with the system taking hourly snapshots to ensure seamless reward accrual. Clear Reward Distribution: WLFI rewards are airdropped every Friday, directly to users' Spot accounts, throughout the entire event period, ensuring a clear and predictable payout schedule.

The launch of the USD1 Earn event not only delivers tangible earning opportunities for users, but also coincides with a significant milestone -- MEXC's 8th anniversary. As the platform enters a new chapter of brand upgrade, MEXC will continue to provide global users with a premier gateway to digital assets through rapid token listings, a comprehensive product suite, and competitive fees.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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