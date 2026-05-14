VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its May 2026 Proof of Reserves report, independently audited by Hacken. The report confirms that all major assets are fully backed, with reserve ratios significantly exceeding the 1:1 industry standard. This demonstrates MEXC's unwavering commitment to user asset protection.

The May report shows reserve ratios of 293% for BTC, 123% for ETH, 117% for USDT, and 120% for USDC. These ratios indicate that MEXC's asset reserves fully cover user assets.

MEXC Confirms Strong Asset Backing in Hacken-Audited May 2026 Proof of Reserves Report May Proof of Reserves

The May 2026 Proof of Reserves snapshot has been audited by Hacken, a globally recognized blockchain security firm, validating the Merkle Tree construction, wallet ownership, and reserve adequacy. MEXC consistently publishes a verifiable Proof of Reserves every month, setting a transparency standard for the industry and providing users with clear, verifiable asset information.

Since its founding, MEXC has placed users at the core of its operations. The regular publication of Proof of Reserves reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and user protection. In addition, MEXC is further strengthening its multi-layered asset protection framework through the Guardian Fund initiative. The fund is set to expand from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years and includes the acquisition of 1,000 Bitcoin, forming a dual-reserve structure composed of highly liquid USDT reserves and long-term Bitcoin holdings. This structure is designed to enhance liquidity readiness and structural resilience, reinforcing asset protection across all market conditions.

To view the latest Proof of Reserves snapshot and audit report, please visit MEXC's Proof of Reserves page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

SOURCE MEXC

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