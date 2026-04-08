VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- MEXC, the world leader in 0-fee digital asset trading, today announced a comprehensive brand upgrade to mark its 8th anniversary. This milestone transformation signals MEXC's evolution from a traditional exchange into a universal gateway for global markets, built on the two core pillars of "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities".

MEXC Brand Upgrade: Infinite Opportunities with 0 Fees

The walls between asset classes--crypto, equities, and commodities--begin to collapse into a single, continuous global trading system, yet rising fees and friction have restricted user access. MEXC directly addresses this imbalance, aiming to make global opportunities more accessible regardless of geography or capital. MEXC prioritized product strength and a "0 Fee" model. Backed by a team of 2,000 professionals, the platform is advancing its infrastructure through AI-driven tools and enhanced transparency standards -- further lowering barriers and expanding access for traders worldwide.

At the center of this brand upgrade is MEXC's newly introduced logo -- a symbol of openness and access. Evolving from the brand's core "M" into a simpler and more fluid symbol of the new MEXC. This visual transformation represents four key pillars of MEXC evolution.

More Possibilities - Its shape echoes infinity, representing MEXC's commitment to unlocking more assets, more products, more market access, and more possibilities for users worldwide. This reflects MEXC's belief that opportunity should not be limited by entry barriers, product access, or user stage.

- Its shape echoes infinity, representing MEXC's commitment to unlocking more assets, more products, more market access, and more possibilities for users worldwide. This reflects MEXC's belief that opportunity should not be limited by entry barriers, product access, or user stage. More Accessible - Its dual form can also be interpreted as two zeros, reflecting MEXC's 0 Fee philosophy. More than a pricing message, these two zeros symbolize MEXC's effort to remove barriers and make opportunities more accessible and actionable for every user.

- Its dual form can also be interpreted as two zeros, reflecting MEXC's philosophy. More than a pricing message, these two zeros symbolize MEXC's effort to remove barriers and make opportunities more accessible and actionable for every user. More Open - The new MEXC logo evolves from the brand's core "M" into a simpler, more fluid, and more open symbol of the new MEXC. It preserves the brand's familiar identity while expressing a new stage of growth -- one that is more modern, more global, and more user-centered.

- The new MEXC logo evolves from the brand's core "M" into a simpler, more fluid, and more open symbol of the new MEXC. It preserves the brand's familiar identity while expressing a new stage of growth -- one that is more modern, more global, and more user-centered. More Connected - At the same time, the logo's connected and open structure expresses MEXC's role as a Trusted Global Gateway -- a platform built to connect users to broader markets and broader opportunities through a more seamless, user-centric experience, supported by reliable infrastructure across the world.

MEXC believes opportunities should be open to everyone, and has built MEXC to be commended as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities.

Beyond Pricing : 0 fees is a structural commitment to remove one of the biggest barriers in trading.

: 0 fees is a structural commitment to remove one of the biggest barriers in trading. Shared Value : In the past year alone, MEXC 0-fee model has returned more than $1 billion to our users. This is not a short-term campaign, but a fundamental shift in how value is created and shared.

: In the past year alone, MEXC 0-fee model has returned more than to our users. This is not a short-term campaign, but a fundamental shift in how value is created and shared. Unified Access: "Infinite opportunities" means giving users broader, simpler access to global markets. Whether it is crypto , US stocks, MT5-based assets, or prediction markets, users can act on opportunity through one account and one gateway

As the industry enters a new phase where markets converge and access becomes the defining advantage, MEXC is accelerating its mission to become the infrastructure layer connecting users to global opportunities and setting a new standard for exchanges -- where trust is as critical as performance, and users remain at the center of the ecosystem.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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