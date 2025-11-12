MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Meubles RD is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new store in Montreal, located at 8990 Boulevard de l'Acadie, marking an important milestone in the company's ongoing expansion on the island. The new store's strategic location will introduce the brand to a new customer base while benefiting from a high-traffic area.

The new Meubles RD store, just minutes from the Marché Central, offers quick and easy access from Highway 40 (Métropolitaine). The store sits among well-known retailers such as Brick, Best Buy, Costco, and Winners, as well as trusted Quebec brands like Corbeil Électroménagers and Matelas Dauphin. Its prime location will attract a high volume of visitors. Shoppers will appreciate the convenience of a direct outdoor entrance and on-site parking.

The grand opening, scheduled for November 15, 2025, will create 10 to 12 local jobs, further strengthening Meubles RD's presence in the region. "Montreal represents a dynamic and promising market. With this new store, we're reaching a new customer base and bringing our concept to life through a distinctive shopping experience," said Isabelle Beauregard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meubles RD.

The Quebec-based company is continuing its mission to offer quality furniture at low prices in a friendly, accessible environment across the province.

About Meubles RD

Founded in 2005, Meubles RD now operates more than 35 stores and employs over 500 people across Quebec and Ontario. The brand stands out for its simple and accessible concept, offering quality furniture, mattresses, and appliances at low prices. Dedicated to its customers, employees, and community, Meubles RD continues to grow while staying true to its mission: Great Furniture, Great Prices.

SOURCE Meubles RD

For More Information: Isabelle Beauregard, President and CEO, Email: [email protected]