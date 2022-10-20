MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO Inc. will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results on November 16, 2022. The release will be followed by a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Mr. Eric R. La Flèche, President & CEO and Mr. François Thibault, Executive Vice President & CFO will hold a conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to comment on the financial results. The conference call will be followed by a question period.

The analysts and institutional investors are invited to access the conference call, by dialing 416 764-8651 or 1 888 390-0620 (access code 91790268) or via the website by clicking here. The journalists and public will be able to access it in a listen mode only. The replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the event at 1 888 390-0541 (access code 790268 #) or via the website by clicking here, until 23:59 p.m. (EST) on December 16, 2022.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

