Metro Inc. Issues Notice of Redemption for its 2.68% Series F Senior Unsecured Notes due December 5, 2022

MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Metro Inc. (Metro) today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for the entire C$300 million outstanding principal amount of its 2.68% Series F Senior Unsecured Notes due December 5, 2022 (CUSIP 59162NAE9) issued on December 4, 2017 (the Notes). A notice of redemption (the Redemption Notice) pursuant to the terms of the indenture, dated as of September 30, 2005, governing the Notes (the Indenture) is being distributed by Computershare Trust Company of Canada (as transferee of Natcan Trust Company), the trustee under the Indenture. The Redemption Notice issued today states that the redemption date is June 6, 2022 (the Redemption Date), the redemption price is $1,001.36 per $1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest of $0.07 per $1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes, for an aggregate of $1,001.43 per $1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes. The early redemption premium represents an amount of $408,000 before tax.

Questions regarding this redemption should be directed to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by telephone at (514) 982-7888 or by facsimile at (514) 982-7635.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

About Metro Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations related to expected future events including, but not limited to, statements relating to the proposed redemption of Notes. This forward-looking information typically contains the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "potential", "plan", "project" or other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are not facts, but only reflections of management's estimates and expectations. Although Metro believes that these statements are based on information and assumptions which are current, reasonable and complete, these statements are necessarily subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations as set forth in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including market and general economic conditions and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and Metro does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events contained in these forward-looking statements may or may not occur. Metro cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: François Thibault, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tel.: (514) 643-1003