METRO INC. - Dividend Notice

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on November 12, 2019 to shareholders of record as at October 25, 2019, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter. This quarterly dividend represents an increase of 11.1% over the same quarter last year.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of approximately $16 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of more than 600 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as of more than 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

For further information: François Thibault, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, (514) 643-1000

