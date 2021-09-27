MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - METRO INC. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, payable on November 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as at October 22, 2021, which is the same amount as the quarterly dividend declared for the previous quarter.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

