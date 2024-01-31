METRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors Français

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 30, 2024, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Lori-Ann Beausoleil

178,359,545

99.29 %

1,274,882

0.71 %

Maryse Bertrand

175,923,159

97.93 %

3,711,268

2.07 %

Pierre Boivin

175,682,521

97.80 %

3,951,906

2.20 %

François J. Coutu

179,573,200

99.97 %

61,227

0.03 %

Michel Coutu

179,573,432

99.97 %

60,995

0.03 %

Stephanie Coyles

178,163,094

99.18 %

1,471,333

0.82 %

Geneviève Fortier

179,565,671

99.96 %

68,756

0.04 %

Marc Guay

178,642,849

99.45 %

991,578

0.55 %

Eric R. La Flèche

178,865,088

99.57 %

769,339

0.43 %

Christine Magee

176,891,321

98.47 %

2,743,106

1.53 %

Brian McManus

178,791,971

99.53 %

842,456

0.47 %

Pietro Satriano

179,550,104

99.95 %

84,323

0.05 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]

