MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 30, 2024, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Lori-Ann Beausoleil 178,359,545 99.29 % 1,274,882 0.71 % Maryse Bertrand 175,923,159 97.93 % 3,711,268 2.07 % Pierre Boivin 175,682,521 97.80 % 3,951,906 2.20 % François J. Coutu 179,573,200 99.97 % 61,227 0.03 % Michel Coutu 179,573,432 99.97 % 60,995 0.03 % Stephanie Coyles 178,163,094 99.18 % 1,471,333 0.82 % Geneviève Fortier 179,565,671 99.96 % 68,756 0.04 % Marc Guay 178,642,849 99.45 % 991,578 0.55 % Eric R. La Flèche 178,865,088 99.57 % 769,339 0.43 % Christine Magee 176,891,321 98.47 % 2,743,106 1.53 % Brian McManus 178,791,971 99.53 % 842,456 0.47 % Pietro Satriano 179,550,104 99.95 % 84,323 0.05 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]