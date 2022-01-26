MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 25, 2022, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD % Lori-Ann Beausoleil 194,624,799 99.97% 58,904 0.03% Maryse Bertrand 193,466,575 99.37% 1,217,128 0.63% Pierre Boivin 194,329,513 99.82% 354,190 0.18% François J. Coutu 194,224,116 99.76% 459,587 0.24% Michel Coutu 194,225,559 99.76% 458,144 0.24% Stephanie Coyles 194,319,300 99.81% 364,403 0.19% Russell Goodman 190,539,889 97.87% 4,143,814 2.13% Marc Guay 193,956,366 99.63% 727,337 0.37% Christian W. E. Haub 192,162,673 98.71% 2,521,030 1.29% Eric R. La Flèche 194,286,488 99.80% 397,215 0.20% Christine Magee 194,211,469 99.76% 472,234 0.24% Brian McManus 194,035,555 99.67% 648,148 0.33%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: Source and further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]