METRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors

METRO INC.

Jan 26, 2022, 15:44 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 25, 2022, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES
WITHHELD

%

Lori-Ann Beausoleil

194,624,799

99.97%

58,904

0.03%

Maryse Bertrand

193,466,575

99.37%

1,217,128

0.63%

Pierre Boivin

194,329,513

99.82%

354,190

0.18%

François J. Coutu

194,224,116

99.76%

459,587

0.24%

Michel Coutu

194,225,559

99.76%

458,144

0.24%

Stephanie Coyles

194,319,300

99.81%

364,403

0.19%

Russell Goodman

190,539,889

97.87%

4,143,814

2.13%

Marc Guay

193,956,366

99.63%

727,337

0.37%

Christian W. E. Haub

192,162,673

98.71%

2,521,030

1.29%

Eric R. La Flèche

194,286,488

99.80%

397,215

0.20%

Christine Magee

194,211,469

99.76%

472,234

0.24%

Brian McManus

194,035,555

99.67%

648,148

0.33%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: Source and further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]

