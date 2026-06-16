Combination Creates a Leading Partner for Life Sciences Learning Outcome Measurement

TORONTO and RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- Metrix Group Inc. ("Metrix") and Versado Communication LLC, ("Versado") today announced they have created a combined platform, bringing together two leading life sciences learning and development businesses. This combination creates a scaled, cross-border partner for life sciences companies, with a deep bench of experts and industry leading capabilities.

Metrix, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, partners with life sciences companies to design personalized learning experiences that accelerate readiness, strengthen performance, and align with clients' strategic priorities. Founded in 1988, Metrix combines decades of industry knowledge with cutting edge modern capabilities. Today, Metrix blends behavioral science, AI-powered design, and human insight to deliver learning and development solutions across training, marketing, and beyond.

Metrix and Versado Communication Establish a Combined Platform Post this

"Over decades, the Metrix team has built a business known for elevating people performance, and joining forces with Versado marks an exciting new chapter as we continue that growth," said Jessica Knox, CEO of Metrix. "With this partnership, we are better positioned than ever to serve our clients at greater scale across the product lifecycle and continue investing in the technology and talent that defines our work."

Versado, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a strategic partner to life sciences companies. Founded in 2008, Versado brings deep expertise in launch sales training, learning effectiveness, and behavior-based change management strategies that drive measurable outcomes for pharmaceutical and biotech commercial teams.

"Versado has spent nearly two decades building deep relationships with life sciences companies at some of the most critical moments in a product's commercial journey," said Josh Barricklow, Co-founder and CEO of Versado. "This business combination gives our team more resources and a platform to do even more for our clients, while preserving the responsiveness, quality, and strategic focus that have always set us apart."

The combination gives life sciences companies a single partner with on-the-ground expertise across North America, supporting performance across the full product lifecycle.

The combined platform is supported by a growth investment from NaviMed Capital, a Washington, DC-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry.

"Metrix and Versado together represent exactly the kind of scaled, expertise-driven platform that life sciences companies need as commercial complexity continues to grow," said Ryan Ross, Managing Director of NaviMed Capital.

"We are building the preeminent commercial performance partner in North America, and this combination is a powerful first step," said Josh Boylan, Principal of NaviMed Capital.

Daniel Leonard joined the combined organization as Executive Chairman to support future growth. Most recently, Mr. Leonard served as CEO of the CM Group, a leading medical communications platform and prior portfolio company of NaviMed Capital.

"I've long been passionate about helping life sciences companies translate science into commercial value, and I am thrilled to be working with Metrix and Versado to do exactly that," said Daniel Leonard, Executive Chairman. "The life sciences industry is demanding more from its commercial partners - greater scientific depth, faster execution, and more integrated solutions. This combination puts us in a strong position to meet that demand."

About Metrix Group Inc.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Metrix is a learning and development company serving the commercial organizations of life sciences companies. Metrix designs and delivers learning and development solutions across modalities, including eLearning, blended learning, and in-person programs, with deep expertise in oncology, rare disease, immunology, and hematology. For more information, visit www.metrixgroup.com

About Versado Communication LLC

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Versado is a life sciences-focused learning and development firm specializing in launch sales training, learning effectiveness, and behavior-based change management strategies that drive measurable outcomes for pharmaceutical and biotech commercial teams. For more information, visit www.versado.com

About NaviMed Capital

NaviMed Capital is a Washington, DC-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. NaviMed partners with exceptional management teams to build compelling businesses for the new era of healthcare. NaviMed's principals have a long track record of investing in some of the most innovative and well-respected healthcare growth companies. For more information, visit www.navimed.com.

SOURCE Metrix Group

Daniel Leonard, [email protected]