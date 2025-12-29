METALLIS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE INCLUDING TECHNICAL ADVISOR APPOINTMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) ("Metallis" or the "Company") announces that long-standing director Dr. David Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., has expanded his role with the Company and assume the position of Technical Advisor supporting the development of the Greyhound Property. Dr. Webb's decision to deepen his involvement reflects both his increased availability in 2026 and his ongoing commitment to the Company's technical and strategic advancement of the project.

Metallis also announces that the Company recently participated in a corporate interview with Goldfinger Capital (See link below) and has engaged Mr. Robert Sinn to provide communication services.

Fiore Aliperti, Metallis' President and CEO, commented, "We're very happy to be able to add Dr. Webb to our technical team. As a director he has provided invaluable input over the years on the regulatory side of the Company. With his addition to the technical team, he brings a wealth of experience with the type of mineralization displayed at the Greyhound project. The fact we're now able to tap into his vast geological experience is great news for Metallis."

Appointment of Dr. Dave Webb as Technical Advisor

Due to Dr. Dave Webb's increased availability for 2026, he has been appointed to the technical advisory board and will take on an active role in advancing the Greyhound Property. The Company is now able to leverage his extensive technical expertise more directly in support of advancing exploration and deposit-definition work, particularly in structurally controlled vein-style mineralization, an area that Webb has extensive experience.

Dr. Webb is a Registered Professional Geologist and Professional Engineer with more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development across Canada and internationally. His career includes major discoveries in the Yellowknife region, where he identified both the largest granitic-hosted gold deposit in the Northwest Territories and the largest gold deposit discovered in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt in the past 30 years, and he has advanced multiple projects through early-stage permitting, engineering studies, and resource delineation. He holds an M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Geological Sciences, specializing in structural and geochemical controls on gold mineralization.

Interview with Goldfinger Capital

Metallis recently participated in an interview with Goldfinger Capital, during which management discussed the history of the Greyhound Property, the recently completed 2025 drill program, assay results, and the Company's exploration plans for 2026. The interview can be viewed HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XOM_KPgeAbE).

Engagement of Consulting Services – Robert M. Sinn

The Company has entered into an agreement dated December 1,2025 with Mr. Robert M. Sinn to provide communication services for a six-month period, including promotional videos, editorial coverage, and news release dissemination. Mr. Sinn received a cash fee of US$15,000.00 (inclusive of taxes) for these services. To the Company's knowledge, Mr. Sinn has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in Metallis or its securities, nor any right or present intent to acquire such an interest. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and he will not receive shares or options as compensation.

Mr. Sinn is a professional trader and macroeconomic market analyst specializing in precious metals, hard-rock mining, and commodities. He is well recognized within the junior-mining sector for his technical and fundamental market commentary and serves as the senior content creator at Goldfinger Capital.

About the Greyhound Property

In February 2024, the Company optioned the Property which is in Custer County, Idaho, approximately 42 km northwest of the town of Stanley and 35 km south of Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Mine. The Property was the center of an active silver mining camp in the early 1900's and at one point, had a smelter and two active mines situated along the 3.5 km Greyhound shear.

The Greyhound mineralization is hosted by prominent structural zones with polymetallic quartz - sulphide veins containing elevated concentrations of gold, silver, antimony (a critical mineral), lead and zinc.

The Greyhound property shares certain geological characteristics with the Lucky Friday Mine in northern Idaho. Both properties exhibit vein mineralization occurring as fracture-fillings, disseminations, and tabular masses of galena and tetrahedrite along with accessory pyrite in a gangue of siderite, calcite and quartz. The Lucky Friday zone is a singular, curved tabular body that dips almost vertically. The vein at Lucky Friday has a strike length of up to 450 m and a width that varies from centimeters to as much as 6 m. The average varies from 1.2 to 1.8 m over the full length (SLR, 2022).

Metallis' states that while the Lucky Friday Mine may have some similar geology to Greyhound, we do not suggest that any comparable results or information will be obtained from our exploration of Greyhound.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper and silver on its 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and on the Greyhound Property, a gold/silver/antimony property in Idaho, USA.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has 85,730,003 common shares issued and outstanding.

