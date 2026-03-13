CLARIFICATION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT CLOSING ANNOUNCED MARCH 10, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) announces that, further to its news release dated March 10, 2026, announcing the closing of its $1,262,000 private placement (the "Financing"), the Company wishes to clarify that the aggregate cash finder's fees paid to eligible finders was $7,280.

All other details regarding the Financing remain the same. The Financing is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and at the Greyhound Property, a gold/silver/antimony property in Idaho, USA.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and has 92,992,503 common shares issued and outstanding, after giving effect to the Financing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

SOURCE Metallis Resources Inc.

For further information contact Mr. Aliperti at: Tel: 604-688-5077, Email: [email protected], Web: www.metallisresources.com