METALLIS CLOSES $514,195 NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") announces the closing of its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). Details announcing the Financing can be found in the Company's previous News Release dated March 14, 2024.

Total proceeds from the Financing are $514,195, resulting in the issuance of 7,910,691 shares at a price of $0.065 per share. Proceeds from the Financing will be used for general corporate purposes and the first phase exploration of the Greyhound Property. This planned program will comprise geological mapping, geochemical soil sampling, trenching/ chip sampling and airborne geophysical surveys which will lead to the identification of potential targets for future drilling.

The Company has received regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Financing, and all shares issued on closing are subject to a regulatory trading hold period expiring four months plus one day from date of issuance. No finders' fees or finders' warrants were paid or issued in connection with this Financing.

Insiders and management participated for $56,550 in the Financing.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration for gold, copper, and silver on its flagship 100%-owned Kirkham Property in Canada, situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle, and on its recently acquired Greyhound Property, a gold/silver target in Idaho, USA.

Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 68,455,003 common shares issued and outstanding, including the Financing.

