METALLA REPORTS PORTFOLIO UPDATES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to report the following recent developments in its royalty portfolio:

Côté & Gosselin – Franco-Nevada announces acquisition of existing Côté & Gosselin gross margin royalty for $1.05 billion .

Franco-Nevada announces acquisition of existing Côté & Gosselin gross margin royalty for . Endeavor – Commissioning underway and first cash flow scheduled in June.

Commissioning underway and first cash flow scheduled in June. Joaquin – Drilling confirms significant extensions to the La Negra deposit.

"We are encouraged by Franco-Nevada's strong vote of confidence in Côté and Gosselin as demonstrated by their commitment of over $1 billion. The acquisition marks one of the largest investments in their history and we believe one of the most significant royalty transactions," commented Brett Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Metalla. "Franco-Nevada highlighted(1) the quality of IAMGOLD's work, stating that following detailed due diligence, it believes Côté to be an excellent new operation with an extensive Resource endowment that has high potential to continue expanding. We believe the Gosselin zone, where Metalla holds a 1.35% NSR royalty covering the entire deposit, will drive most of that future expansion and that this transaction should materially enhance market recognition of the value of our royalty interest."

Côté & Gosselin (1.35% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 1.35% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty interest covering all of IAMGOLD Corporation's ("IAMGOLD") Gosselin deposit and the northern portion of the Côté mine in Ontario, Canada.

Metalla notes the announcement made by Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") on May 27, 2025, regarding its acquisition of a 7.5% Gross Margin royalty over the Côté Gold Mine, which includes the Côté and Gosselin deposits (together, the "Côté Gosselin Royalty Interest"), for total cash consideration of $1.05 billion. The transaction was completed with the cooperation of IAMGOLD and Sumitomo Mining Co. Ltd. ("Sumitomo"), who provided Franco-Nevada with exclusive access to conduct detailed due diligence.

Franco-Nevada stated, after completing detailed due diligence, that the large Resource endowment offers excellent potential to expand milling capacity and grow the current Resource. Franco-Nevada expects the mill to ramp up to nameplate capacity of 13 Mtpa by year-end with potential to expand to 20 Mtpa in the longer term to better align with current mining capacity.

Further, Renaud Adams, President & CEO of IAMGOLD, commented: "…The value upside of the Côté Gold Mine is further supported by the rapidly growing Gosselin zone which we intend to incorporate into an updated mine plan next year that will bring the Côté and Gosselin zones together to outline a Côté Gold Mine of increased scale and scope for generations to come."

Endeavor (4.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 4.0% NSR royalty interest on Polymetals Resources Ltd.'s ("Polymetals") Endeavor Mine ("Endeavor") in Cobar, Australia.

On May 21, 2025, Polymetals reported that the redevelopment of the Endeavor Mine remains on schedule and on budget, with processing expected to commence in the coming weeks and initial cash flow anticipated in June. Polymetals noted that mining operations are well underway, with over 40 kt of ore stockpiled underground. Development to access high-grade silver ore is advancing as planned, with first production from these areas expected in July. Polymetals also confirmed that site activities remain on track to achieve a processing rate of 65 kt of ore per month during the second half of 2025.

In addition, diamond drilling continues at the Carpark prospect targeting south extensions to the Main Lode.

Joaquin (2.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 2.0% NSR royalty on Unico Silver's ("Unico") Joaquin project ("Joaquin") in Santa Cruz, Argentina.

On May 19, 2025, Unico announced that drilling confirmed significant extensions to the La Negra mineralization with highlight intercepts of 23 meters at 268 g/t AgEq, 64 meters at 81 g/t AgEq and 17 meters at 258 g/t AgEq. The focus for the next phase of drilling will be ongoing infill and extensional drilling at La Negra to support a maiden JORC Mineral Resource.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Beaudry is a QP as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged gold, silver, and copper exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com .

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Chief Executive Officer

