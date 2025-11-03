METALLA INCREASES ITS CÔTÉ & GOSSELIN ROYALTY TO 1.5% AND PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATES

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 0.15% interest in a net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on a portion of the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté") and all of the Gosselin project ("Gosselin"), owned by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD")(NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) and Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (the "Côté / Gosselin Royalty"), and now holds a consolidated 1.5% of the Côté / Gosselin Royalty.

Côté / Gosselin Royalty Map (CNW Group/Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.)

"The additional 0.15% of the Côté / Gosselin Royalty further strengthens our position on one of the most significant gold assets in Canada," commented Brett Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Metalla. "By increasing our royalty, we have enhanced our leverage to one of the premier gold assets globally. IAMGOLD continues to demonstrate the scale and quality of the Côté-Gosselin system. We expect this acquisition to further bolster Metalla's portfolio as IAMGOLD expects to integrate Gosselin into the mine plan and resources continue to expand."

Côté / Gosselin (1.5% NSR royalty)

On October 31, 2025 Metalla completed the acquisition of the remaining 0.15% interest in the Côté / Gosselin Royalty for total consideration of C$3.4 million in cash from an arm's length seller. The acquisition increases Metalla's total royalty percentage to 1.5%.

The Côté mine reached commercial production in August 2024 after pouring its first gold in March 2024 and has achieved nameplate processing capacity of 36,000 tonnes per day. With plans to integrate the Gosselin deposit into an updated mine plan and boost overall throughput, Côté / Gosselin is positioned to become one of Canada's largest gold-producing complexes.

IAMGOLD disclosed on August 7, 2025 that it plans to drill a total of 45,000 meters at Gosselin in 2025 and expects results from the 2024 and 2025 Gosselin exploration programs to be incorporated into an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate in 2026, as well as an updated technical report, considering a larger-scale operation with a conceptual plan targeting both the Côté and Gosselin zones. IAMGOLD expects the updated technical report to be completed by year-end 2026.

Côté / Gosselin Royalty Map

Côté & Gosselin Reserve & Resource Estimate as of December 31, 2024 1





Côté Gosselin



Tonnes Gold Tonnes Gold Royalty GEOs

(000's) (g/t) (000's) (000's) (g/t) (000's) (000's) Proven & Probable 229,175 1.01 7,341 - - - 6.61 Measured & Indicated 438,544 0.84 11,785 161,300 0.85 4,420 76.90 Inferred Resources 60,362 0.61 1,177 123,900 0.75 2,980 45.80

For royalty ounce calculation, Metalla estimates 6% of Côté and 100% of Gosselin's Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are subject to our royalty NSR interest at a rate of 1.5%. For more information, please review IAMGOLD's October 2025 Corporate Presentation, press release dated August 7, 2025, October 15, 2024, February 15, 2024 and 2024 Annual Information Form.

ASSET UPDATES

La Guitarra – Expansion plans underway to increase processing capacity to ~1,500 tpd by Q3 2027 and the commencement of a district-wide exploration program.

Expansion plans underway to increase processing capacity to ~1,500 tpd by Q3 2027 and the commencement of a district-wide exploration program. La Parrilla – Rehabilitation plans underway supported by offtake financing from Samsung.

Rehabilitation plans underway supported by offtake financing from Samsung. Endeavor – Recommencement of mining operations following fatal incident at Endeavor Mine and discovery of new massive sulphide zone at the Carpark prospect.

Recommencement of mining operations following fatal incident at Endeavor Mine and discovery of new massive sulphide zone at the Carpark prospect. San Luis – Drilling confirms significant extensions of the Bonita Vein system.

– Drilling confirms significant extensions of the Bonita Vein system. Wharf – 2025 production guidance at Wharf increased to 93–103 Koz gold.

La Guitarra (2.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 2.0% NSR royalty on Sierra Madre Gold & Silver Ltd.'s ("Sierra Madre") La Guitarra silver-gold mine complex ("La Guitarra") in the Temascaltepec mining district, Mexico.

On September 8, 2025, Sierra Madre outlined a two-stage expansion plan at La Guitarra. The planned expansions would increase the site's nameplate processing capacity from 500 tonnes per day ("tpd") to approximately 750–800 tpd by Q2 2026. Sierra Madre then intends to further increase capacity to roughly 1,200–1,500 tpd by Q3 2027 through the construction of a new dry-stack tailings facility and the installation of a second crushing circuit.

On October 23, 2025, Sierra Madre announced a $3.5 million exploration program focused on the East district of the La Guitarra mine complex. The program will begin with drill-target definition through mapping and surveying, including work around the historic El Rincon mine, followed by a 20,000–25,000-meter drill campaign.

For more information, please view the Sierra Madre's September 8, 2025 Press Release and Sierra Madre's October 23, 2025 Press Release.

La Parrilla (2.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 2.0% NSR royalty interest on Silver Storm Mining Ltd.'s ("Silver Storm") La Parrilla Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") in Durango, Mexico.

On October 21, 2025, Silver Storm reported that rehabilitation activities had commenced at La Parrilla, with engineers engaged and mobilized, long-lead items ordered for the sulphide circuit expansion to 1,250 tpd, and SRK Consulting retained to review the restart plan.

The President and CEO of Silver Storm stated: "With the existing infrastructure in place and recent financings completed, we are taking decisive steps in respect of the Silver Storm's objective of bringing the historic La Parrilla back into production and creating value for our shareholders and the communities of Durango. Rehabilitation and preparation activities will take seven to nine months, and subject to further technical evaluations, we could target the potential restart of operations as early as the second quarter of 2026".

For more information, please view the Silver Storm's October 10, 2025 Press Release and Silver Storm's October 21, 2025 Press Release.

Endeavor (4.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 4.0% NSR royalty interest on Polymetals Resources Ltd.'s ("Polymetals") Endeavor Mine ("Endeavor") in Cobar, Australia.

On October 31, 2025, Polymetals provided an update in relation to a fatal incident that occurred at Endeavor on October 28, 2025 that resulted in all mining and surface operations being suspended pending completion of an investigation into its cause. Polymetals has announced plans to take a staged approach to recommencing operations at Endeavor with exploration drilling and concentrate transport expected to commence next week. Personnel are expected to return to work on November 5, 2025, with the progressive resumption of mining and processing activities.

Metalla wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the families and all those impacted by the recent tragic events in Cobar, Australia.

On October 23, 2025, Polymetals reported the discovery of a new zone of massive sulphides south of the Endeavor Mine in the Carpark prospect. Polymetals stated that visual evidence from the drill holes completed support the likely presence of a significant mineralized structure in the area.

For more information, please view the Polymetals' October 23, 2025 Press Release and Polymetals' October 31 2025 Press Release

San Luis (1.0% NSR royalty)

Metalla holds a 1.0% NSR royalty on Highlander Silver's ("Highlander") San Luis gold-silver project ("San Luis") in Central Peru.

On September 16, 2025, Highlander reported results of step out drilling to the southeast of prior drilling at the Bonita Open Pit target with high grade intercepts of 7.43 g/t gold and 16.45 g/t silver over 24.8 meters and 3.42 g/t gold and 16.93 g/t silver over 40.4 meters.

On October 6, 2025 Highlander reported drill results from the expanding Bonita drill program with the discovery of a new zone called Kusy. The highlight intercept from Kusy returned 15.56 g/t gold and 74.49 g/t silver over 23.6 meters.

For more information, please view the Highlander Sept 16, 2025 Press Release and Highlander October 6, 2025 Press Release.

Wharf (1.0% royalty)

Metalla holds a 1.0% GVR royalty on Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur") Wharf mine.

On October 29, 2025, Coeur increased its full year production guidance for 2025 at Wharf to 93 – 103 Koz gold, reflecting strong year-to-date performance and higher expected grades in the fourth quarter.

Exploration expenditures at Wharf for the third quarter were $3 million with expansion and infill drilling programs at Juno completed during the quarter.

For more information, please view the Coeur Mining October 29, 2025 Press Release.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, geologist M.Sc., member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec. Mr. Beaudry is a QP as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged gold, silver, and copper exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.metallaroyalty.com

CONTACT INFORMATION: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Brett Heath, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 604-696-0741, Email: [email protected]; Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations, Phone: 604-908-1695, Email: [email protected]