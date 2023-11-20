Metabolon Collaborates with Trajan on Microsampling Solutions for Metabolomics Research

The power of advanced metabolomic analytical techniques can now be applied to a broader array of diverse academic and commercial life science research

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, and Trajan Scientific and Medical, creator of Neoteryx Mitra® biological sample collection devices based on VAMS® technology, announce a partnership to collaborate on microsampling solutions for metabolomics research.

Life science research studies are frequently constrained by their inability to easily and efficiently secure adequate, stable biological samples. Mitra devices offer precision via a volumetric absorptive microsampling method that is minimally invasive and user-friendly. This microsampling technique is ideal when working in a preclinical research lab setting. Smaller microliter sample volumes also enable research not possible with standard blood collection techniques, such as sample collection at athletic events, in-home or home-bound settings, when working with vulnerable populations, and at remote field research locations.

"This democratizes the ability to collect sufficient, stable blood samples for metabolomic analysis. Our work with Trajan will help researchers access patients more easily through decentralized trials and foster greater adoption of metabolomics," said Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon. "Advanced metabolomic analytical techniques can now be applied to a much broader array of academic and commercial life science research."

"Through this partnership, we are breaking down the traditional sample collection barriers in metabolomic analysis, enabling researchers to access a broader and more diverse spectrum of patients and clinical trial or research participants," said Cathy Cordova, Vice President of Clinical Solutions at Trajan. "Our collaboration with Metabolon marks a significant stride towards a more comprehensive understanding of human health and disease development by eliminating reliance on clinic-based specimen collection to collecting a reliable sample for use in Metabolon's targeted and untargeted panels."

To learn more about metabolomics and how Metabolon is partnering with Trajan to take advantage of Neoteryx Mitra collection devices based on VAMS technology, please visit the Metabolon website or Neoteryx website.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CAP, and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Trajan Scientific and Medical

Trajan is a global developer and manufacturer of analytical and life sciences products and devices founded to enrich personal health through scientific tools and solutions. We aim to support science that benefits people. Trajan's products and solutions are used in the analysis of biological, food, and environmental samples. Trajan has a portfolio and pipeline of new technologies which support the move towards decentralized personalized data-based healthcare. Trajan comprises more than 680 people with seven manufacturing sites across the US, Australia, Europe, and Malaysia, with operations in Australia, the US, Asia, and Europe. Trajan's products and solutions are marketed under multiple product brands and services, including Neoteryx. For more information visit www.trajanscimed.com . For information on Trajan's Neoteryx® range of microsampling solutions, visit www.neoteryx.com .

