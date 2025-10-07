Metabolon's Metabolomics Services Now Cited in More Than 4,000 Peer-Reviewed Publications

Metabolon's best-in-class metabolomics leadership accelerates as metabolomics becomes a standard inclusion in global multiomics studies

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced that its metabolomics services have now been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications, far more than any other metabolomics provider in the life sciences industry.

Publications referencing Metabolon's platform and results have appeared in many of the world's most respected journals, including Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Genetics, Cell, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). These peer-reviewed citations underscore the increasing recognition of metabolomics as an essential component of multiomics research.

"Metabolomics has become a standard inclusion in cutting-edge multiomics research. We're seeing this across all customer segments globally," said Ro Hastie, Metabolon CEO. "The growth of Metabolon's wide-ranging citations underscores metabolomics' transformative impact across diverse scientific fields. Studies without metabolomics risk missing key biological insights, while Metabolon's Level 1 metabolomics library and services provide the most comprehensive foundation for global multiomics research."

Supported by an ISO 9001 and CAP-accredited lab and fully integrated commercial and scientific teams, Metabolon meets enterprise-grade compliance standards while demonstrating proven demand. Metabolon has delivered more than 15,000 studies worldwide in partnership with leading pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government institutions. With a robust infrastructure and established reputation, Metabolon is advancing precision health worldwide with collaborations spanning biopharma, population health, consumer goods, agriculture, wellness, and research.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 25 years, 15,000+ projects, 4,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technological, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

